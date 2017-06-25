Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

25-06-2017 11:45
IND - CAN
25-06-2017 14:00
MAS - ENG
25-06-2017 16:15
ARG - NED

Men's HWL R3 London Results

25-06-2017 09:30
PAK 3 : 1 CHN
24-06-2017 16:15
NED 2 : 0 ENG
24-06-2017 14:00
ARG 2 : 1 MAS
24-06-2017 11:15
PAK 1 : 6 IND
24-06-2017 09:30
CAN 7 : 3 CHN

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

25-06-2017 14:00
AUS (W) - ESP (W)
25-06-2017 16:00
BEL (W) - NZL (W)
25-06-2017 18:00
CHN (W) - NED (W)
25-06-2017 20:00
SCO (W) - KOR (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

24-06-2017 20:00
ITA (W) 2 : 1 SCO (W)
24-06-2017 18:00
KOR (W) 0 : 9 NED (W)
24-06-2017 16:00
MAS (W) 0 : 9 BEL (W)
24-06-2017 14:00
NZL (W) 2 : 0 AUS (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 2 13 6
2 ITA (W) 3 1 5
3 CHN (W) 2 0 2
4 SCO (W) 3 -5 1
5 KOR (W) 2 -9 1

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NZL (W) 2 3 6
2 AUS (W) 3 2 6
3 BEL (W) 2 8 3
4 ESP (W) 2 1 3
5 MAS (W) 3 -14 0
Scorpions sting Multimedia in league tie at City Park

Published on Sunday, 25 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 33
View Comments

By Elizabeth Mburugu


Strathmore vs Multi Media University Strathmore Yvonne Karanja(l) and Multi Media Shirley Nahaf fight for the ball when they played National Ladies premier at City Park. ON 24/06/2017 PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE

Ruth Adhiambo bagged a hat-trick as Strathmore University Scorpions fired six past hapless Multimedia University in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s league match yesterday at City Park Stadium.



The victory saw the 2013 continental silver medalists move to third place with 19 points pushing Amira Sailors who have 17 points to fourth place.

Judy Adhiambo netted a brace while Virginia Wanyee put her name on the score sheet once for their sixth win of the season.

Strathmore coach Meshack Senge was delighted with the victory saying it was a perfect warm up ahead of today’s crunch match against United States International University of Africa (USIU-A.

“It was a perfect warm up because we have a tough task tomorrow against USIU-A. We played well but we can still improve especially with the penalty corners,” Senge said.

A win in the varsity derby will see Strathmore leap to second place behind league leaders Telkom Orange while USIU-A who are currently second will be forced one place down.

Adhiambo announced Scorpions intended victory as she drilled past Multimedia defence finally beating goalkeeper Faith Moret to give her side a 1-0 lead in the first minute of play.

She did not allow the opponent time to settle as she successfully? converted a penalty corner for a 2-0 lead by the fifth minute.

After just 11 minutes of play, Scorpions were home and dry with a comfortable 3-0 advantage after Judy scored her first of the match. Those were the only goals of the first half as Multimedia played defensively in the second quarter not allowing more goals.

They loosened up towards the end of the third period and Adhiambo capitalised on that to complete her hat-trick in the 42nd minute. Judy netted her second three minutes later with Wanyee crowning their brilliant show in the 55th minute.

In the men’s National League encounter Impala Club thrashed Daystar 3-0.

The Standard Online

 

