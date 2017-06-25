Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

25-06-2017 11:45
IND - CAN
25-06-2017 14:00
MAS - ENG
25-06-2017 16:15
ARG - NED

Men's HWL R3 London Results

25-06-2017 09:30
PAK 3 : 1 CHN
24-06-2017 16:15
NED 2 : 0 ENG
24-06-2017 14:00
ARG 2 : 1 MAS
24-06-2017 11:15
PAK 1 : 6 IND
24-06-2017 09:30
CAN 7 : 3 CHN

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

25-06-2017 14:00
AUS (W) - ESP (W)
25-06-2017 16:00
BEL (W) - NZL (W)
25-06-2017 18:00
CHN (W) - NED (W)
25-06-2017 20:00
SCO (W) - KOR (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

24-06-2017 20:00
ITA (W) 2 : 1 SCO (W)
24-06-2017 18:00
KOR (W) 0 : 9 NED (W)
24-06-2017 16:00
MAS (W) 0 : 9 BEL (W)
24-06-2017 14:00
NZL (W) 2 : 0 AUS (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 2 13 6
2 ITA (W) 3 1 5
3 CHN (W) 2 0 2
4 SCO (W) 3 -5 1
5 KOR (W) 2 -9 1

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NZL (W) 2 3 6
2 AUS (W) 3 2 6
3 BEL (W) 2 8 3
4 ESP (W) 2 1 3
5 MAS (W) 3 -14 0
England women announce squad for Hero Hockey World League Semi-Finals

Published on Sunday, 25 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 30
View Comments


Alex Danson will captain England

England’s women’s hockey team have announced their squad of 18 that will contest the Hero Hockey World League Semi-final in Johannesburg starting on 8 July.



Heach coach Danny Kerry has named an experienced group with ten gold Olympic medallists from Rio 2016 making the squad that will travel to South Africa.

England will face Germany, Poland, Ireland and Japan in Pool A while Argentina, the USA, India, Chile and hosts South Africa will compete in Pool B.

Alex Danson will lead the side having taken on the captaincy ahead of the Investec Internationals earlier this summer which culminated with a memorable contest with the Netherlands that saw England narrowly defeated in a shootout in front of a sell out crowd at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.

There will be extensive TV coverage of the tournament with BT Sport broadcasting the tournament with a full schedule of timings to follow.

Danny Kerry said, "We go to this tournament to seek qualification for the World League Finals in Auckland later in the year. This will be a great challenge with a tough pool to get through.

"We are looking forward to continuing our growth of the new squad as we build towards the World Cup in London next year.

"Out attacking half contains great pace and our defensive half a good range of distribution. We look forward to what the tournament holds"

England squad:

Alex Danson (C), Giselle Ansley, Grace Balsdon, Sophie Bray, Emily Defroand, Sarah Haycroft, Maddie Hinch, Jo Hunter, Hannah Martin, Shona McCallin, Lily Owsley, Zoe Shipperley, Amy Tennant, Anna Toman, Susannah Townsend, Laura Unsworth, Hollie Webb, Nicola White

Key fixtures and timings:

10th July: England v Poland (3pm UK Time)
12th July: England v Japan (3pm UK Time)
14th July: England v Germany (5pm UK Time)
16th July: England v Ireland (1pm UK Time)
18th July: Quarter-Finals
20th July: Semi-Finals
23rd July: Final

England Hockey Board Media release

