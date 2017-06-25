Tyron Barnard



The SPAR South Africa ladies knew that starting today they were all but mathematically secured of their place in the final, but Lennie Botha’s side took nothing for granted in the opening match of the day. SPAR South Africa produced a fantastic professional performance that was fitting to honour skipper Cindy Hack’s 50th Indoor Test cap. Cindy is the first ever South African to reach 50 indoor test caps. In true Cindy style though she didn’t want much fuss about her but rather about her team. The match was played in fantastic spirit and besides braces from Higgo and Walters there were goals for McEwan, O’Connor, Evans and Kara Botes.





After yesterday’s bruising encounter Namibia were expected to give South Africa a tough game in a bid to secure qualification to the final ahead of their final group game. However what we saw was the most dominant display I have seen the SPAR South Africa ladies play in a devastating spell of hockey that left Namibia floored. Eloise Walters was a centre piece with a hat-trick and so too was Heather McEwan who assisted four different times. But to single out certain players is not just in this team performance that was inspired. Namibia may very well fear that SA do that for a full game tomorrow. Kara Botes also got on the scoresheet along with the impressive Amy Greaves and a brace from Kelly Reed.



The SPAR South Africa ladies will take on either Namibia or Zimbabwe in the final at 08:45 tomorrow morning Namibian time.



TOPS @ SPAR BlitzStoks



The TOPS @ SPAR BlitzStoks were surprisingly held by Namibia in the game last night and had started slowly in their opening game against Zimbabwe. But today there was none of that as Pierre le Roux’s team shook the inevitable rust off and produced a lesson in indoor hockey to Zimbabwe without ever getting out of second gear. Ryan Julius is arguably the most exciting youngster in South African hockey and combined brilliantly with Olympian Wade Paton on four different occasions much to the Zimbabwean dismay. The pair together accounted for 7 of the TOPS @ SPAR BlitzStoks goals with Julius netting 5. Fairweather, Abrahams and Eustice each grabbed one a piece and goal poacher extraordinaire Keagan Robinson got another brace to his name.



That result meant that both Namibia and South Africa were through to the Final before their group game meeting this afternoon. Namibia held back some of their players in a bid to manage fitness but it backfired spectacularly as the TOPS @ SPAR BlitzStoks punished them with nine goals without raising too much of a sweat. Talented youngster Rusten Abrahams netted his first international hat-trick while Keagan Robinson bagged another brace and Jethro Eustice grabbed two for himself. Justin Domleo put one away himself after hit the post just 30 seconds earlier and Mo Mea got on the scoresheet too. Mo is incredibly fasting for the month of Ramadan and is still playing like man well fuelled!



The TOPS @ SPAR BlitzStoks will take on Namibia in the Final of the tournament at 10:00 tomorrow morning Namibian time



SA Hockey Association media release