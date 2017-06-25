

(Photo: FiH/Getty)



A blistering second half performance was not enough for Scotland to take anything from their third match of the Women’s World League Semi-Finals in Brussels. Italy went two goals up in the first half, but it was one-way traffic in the second half as Scotland bravely battled to overturn the deficit, but were defeated 2-1 in the end. The Scots can qualify for the quarter finals of the tournament in tomorrow's match against Korea.





From the passion of the national anthem there was a quick sucker punch when the Scots were stung by an early goal from the first penalty corner of the match. Agata Wybieralska provided the finish, although it nicked a Scottish stick on its way, to make it 1-0 just two minutes into the match. It was a goal of fortune for the Italians and a tough start to the match for Scotland.



Italy came close shortly after their opener when Elisabetta Pacella darted into the D but couldn’t deflect the ball on target.



A second goal for the Italians would come soon enough and it was a strike out of nowhere. A crash ball into the Scotland D was deflected home by Jasbeer Singh at the far post to double Italy’s advantage.



After the break another Italian crash ball into the D didn’t find a deflection, and luckily so as it would have been a difficult one for Amy Gibson in the Scotland goal to influence.



Scotland started to make good progress in the Italian half as the match progressed but were unable to create any clear chances.



Italy always looked dangerous when they attacked, however, and created another chance for a goal when a reverse stick shot from the top of the D by Lara Oviedo forced Gibson to make a good save.





(Photo: FiH/Getty)



The Scots were working hard, battling for a goal before the hooter, and they finally fashioned an opportunity with two minutes of the half remaining. A powerful Ali Howie low shot thundered just wide of the mark from the top of the D. Had it been on target it would have been a certain goal with the keeper beaten all ends up.



In the second half the Scottish pressure was increased higher up the pitch as the team emerged with real purpose after the restart. The play had much more intensity as the Scots went on the hunt for a goal to bring the team back into the match.



Some excellent early pressure by Scotland won a penalty corner. The ball was injected by Sarah Robertson for Kareena Cuthbert but her delivery was deflected just wide of the right post.



Then the Scots forged an opportunity from a move on the right of the D. The ball found its way goal ward and Becky Merchant and Cuthbert both piled in to try and force the ball over the line, but Italy survived.



Scotland were then awarded another penalty corner after some excellent play by Howie prompted a foul. This time Cuthbert’s delivery was well deflected by Howie and Kate Holmes was on hand to finish from close range to bring her side back into the match.





(Photo: FiH/Getty)



On the cusp of half time Katie Robertson fired wide of the right post as Scotland piled on the pressure for an equaliser. On the balance of play you fancied Scotland’s chances in the final quarter.



The final quarter found Scotland on the attack again from the outset. The Scots were awarded a couple of penalty corners on the trot, the first for a foul on Cuthbert. The routine was set up for Amy Costello who blasted the ball goal ward and found an Italian foot on the way. The second penalty corner prompted a very slick routine by the Scots but it was finally swept away at the post by an Italian defender.



Scotland went to kicking back with five minutes remaining, Costello taking the jersey as the Scots went for broke.



A penalty corner was awarded to Italy, which was well defended by Scotland, but in the melee Italy was awarded a penalty stroke. It went to a referral where the decision overturned after it revealed a great challenge by Robyn Collins to win the ball.



It was all-out-attack in the final minutes and Scotland came so close to equalising with seconds remaining, but it was Italy who held on for the win despite the valiant Scottish effort in the second half.





(Photo: FiH/Getty)



Scotland women’s Head Coach Gordon Shepherd said, “We’re disappointed to lose the match, we played really well and from the second quarter onwards we were the better team, but we were sloppy in the first quarter and ultimately it cost us in the end. We had enough chances but it just didn’t happen for us.



“It’s a quick turnaround for the next match. We’re feeling confident and now we’ll focus on winning the game against Korea. It would have been nice to qualify for the next round today, but we’re going to go for it against Korea.”



Kate Holmes said: "We gave everything and put pressure on Italy for three quarters of the match. The first quarter was obviously disappointing. We have another chance [against Korea] so we will take the positives from this."



Scottish Hockey Union media release