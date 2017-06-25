Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

25-06-2017 11:45
IND - CAN
25-06-2017 14:00
MAS - ENG
25-06-2017 16:15
ARG - NED

Men's HWL R3 London Results

25-06-2017 09:30
PAK 3 : 1 CHN
24-06-2017 16:15
NED 2 : 0 ENG
24-06-2017 14:00
ARG 2 : 1 MAS
24-06-2017 11:15
PAK 1 : 6 IND
24-06-2017 09:30
CAN 7 : 3 CHN

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

25-06-2017 14:00
AUS (W) - ESP (W)
25-06-2017 16:00
BEL (W) - NZL (W)
25-06-2017 18:00
CHN (W) - NED (W)
25-06-2017 20:00
SCO (W) - KOR (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

24-06-2017 20:00
ITA (W) 2 : 1 SCO (W)
24-06-2017 18:00
KOR (W) 0 : 9 NED (W)
24-06-2017 16:00
MAS (W) 0 : 9 BEL (W)
24-06-2017 14:00
NZL (W) 2 : 0 AUS (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 2 13 6
2 ITA (W) 3 1 5
3 CHN (W) 2 0 2
4 SCO (W) 3 -5 1
5 KOR (W) 2 -9 1

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NZL (W) 2 3 6
2 AUS (W) 3 2 6
3 BEL (W) 2 8 3
4 ESP (W) 2 1 3
5 MAS (W) 3 -14 0
Black Sticks women dominate arch-rivals Australia to be well placed at World League Semifinal

Published on Sunday, 25 June 2017 10:00
View Comments


New Zealand's Brooke Neal celebrates one of her two goals against Australia in their World League semifinal pool match. GETTY IMAGES

A dominant Black Sticks women's side has secured an important win over Australia at the FIH World League Semifinal.



The goals in the 2-0 win in Brussels on Sunday morning (NZ time) came courtesy of two Brooke Neal drag flicks from penalty corners, but it was New Zealand's dominance across the turf which was the key to their victory.

They were particularly outstanding on defence, shutting down the Australian attack, limiting the Hockeyroos to zero shots at goal for the entire match and recording their second-straight clean sheet at the tournament.


New Zealand's Brooke Neal (L) and Australia's Kathryn Slattery battle for possession in Brussels. GETTY IMAGES

That defensive superiority was aided by their ability to keep the ball as they held 60 per cent possession in the match.

It was only fitting that Neal, a defender, was the one to grab the headlines with her drag flick goals in the first and fourth quarters to seal the result, which sees New Zealand on top of Pool B with the maximum six points from two games. Australia are also on six points, but have played one more game than the Kiwis.


Brooke Neal fires in a shot from a penalty corner against Australia. GETTY IMAGES

"It's always good to get one up over the Aussies and every time we play them we go out with a winning mindset," Neal said post-match.

"It's really good to come away with a clean scoresheet – it's something we've been working hard on defensively and then to be able to convert two penalty corners is pleasing.

"We now look ahead to Belgium who are going to be tough. This tournament is really tight so we need to make sure we are diligent and take advantage of any chances in the attacking circle."


New Zealand's Brooke Neal takes a shot from a penalty corner against Australia. GETTY IMAGES

The Black Sticks are back on the turf against hosts Belgium at 2:00am on Monday morning (NZT).

AT A GLANCE

Black Sticks 2 (Brooke Neal 2) Australia 0. HT: 1-0.

Pool B standings: New Zealand 6, Australia 6*, Belgium 3, Spain 3, Malaysia 0*. *played one more game

Stuff

