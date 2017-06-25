Holly MacNeil







The Hockeyroos took on the Black Sticks in a trans-Tasman rivalry match today at the World League Semi-Finals in Brussels, Belgium. It was the Black Sticks day, with New Zealand taking out the game 2 – 0 Australia.





New Zealand came close to scoring in the 11th minute of play with a circle entry seeing a tussle for the ball and a Black Sticks crack at goal, but the shot went wide and the ball went back to Australia.



In the final minute of play for the quarter, New Zealand were awarded a penalty corner which Brooke Neal flicked with speed straight into the back of the net past the Australian team and keeper Jocelyn Bartram.



The Hockeyroos fought back in the second quarter with two circle entries of their own, however the score remained 1 – nil in New Zealand’s favour going into the half time break.



The first real goal opportunity in the third quarter came with just two minutes to go in the term after New Zealand referred and were awarded a penalty corner. The goal went wide and the score remained at AUS 0 – 1 NZL.



With just three minutes to go in the game New Zealand were awarded a third chance at a penalty corner and this time Brooke Neal converted to double the Black Sticks lead.



The Hockeyroos finally had their first opportunity to claim a penalty corner with two minutes to go in the game. The shot went wide and they were awarded a second chance which New Zealand referred on. The second penalty was disallowed and New Zealand claimed the game 2 – 0 Australia.



Following the game Hockeyroos head coach Paul Gaudoin said: “I’m extremely disappointed with how we played. I thought we won the ball back from them a lot pretty comfortably, but then we just gave it back to them too easily through almost unforced turnovers.



“Our basic skills clearly aren’t good enough and I think we’re in a position where we will have to work very hard now. We need to prepare very, very well for Spain.”



The Hockeyroos next play Spain on Sunday at 2pm local time / 8pm AWST / 10pm AEST. Tune into the game live on Fox Sports Australia.



Hockeyroos Match Schedule

Sunday, 25 June v ESP at 2pm local / 8pm AWST / 10pm AEST

Thursday, 29 June – quarter finals TBC



HOCKEYROOS 0 (0)

BLACK STICKS 2 (1)

Brooke Neal 15, 57 (PC, PC)



Hockeyroos team v New Zealand

Athlete (Hometown, State)

Jocelyn Bartram (Albury, NSW) 16/0

Edwina Bone (Orange, NSW) *plays for ACT 139/3

Jane Claxton (Adelaide, SA) 123/11

Madison Fitzpatrick (Cabarita Beach, NSW) *plays for QLD 22/5

Kate Hanna (Constitution Hill, NSW) 21/1

Stephanie Kershaw (Townsville, QLD) 18/2

Georgina Morgan (Armidale, NSW) 62/13

Madeleine Ratcliffe (Warnambool, VIC) 15/3

Kathryn Slattery (South Stirling, WA) 73/25

Emily Smith (Crookwell, NSW) 175/66

Renee Taylor (Everton Park, QLD) 23/0



Used Substitutes

Laura Barden (Kew, VIC) 33/5

Jacqui Day (Mountain Creek, QLD) 12/0

Rachael Lynch (Melbourne, VIC) 161/0

Jordyn Holzberger (Ipswich, QLD) 50/5

Karri McMahon (Berri, SA) 115/9

Georgia Nanscawen (Melbourne, VIC) 201/37

Georgia Wilson (Mahogany Creek, WA) 5/0



Hockey Australia media release