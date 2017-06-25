

Photo: Planet Hockey



Two goals from Brooke Neal has lifted the Vantage Black Sticks Women to an important 2-0 win over Australia at the FIH World League Semi Final in Brussels.





It was an outstanding defensive effort from the Kiwis, shutting down the Australian attack and recording their second clean sheet at the tournament.



The Black Sticks were dominant across the turf with close to 60 percent of possession while limiting the Hockeyroos to zero shots at goal for the entire match.



Defender Neal proved the star with penalty corner drag flick goals in the first and fourth quarters to seal the result which sees New Zealand on top of Pool B with six points.



“It’s always good to get one up over the Aussies and every time we play them we go out with a winning mindset,” Neal said post-match.



“It’s really good to come away with a clean score sheet – it’s something we’ve been working hard on defensively and then to be able to convert two penalty corners is pleasing.



“We now look ahead to Belgium who are going to be tough. This tournament is really tight so we need to make sure we are diligent and take advantage of any chances in the attacking circle.”



Neal opened the scoring in the 15th minute, rocketing a drag flick into the back of the net before delivering her second of match in the 57th minute with her flick deflecting off a defender’s stick and into the goal.



The Vantage Black Sticks are back on the turf against hosts Belgium at 2:00am on Monday morning (NZT), with live coverage on SKY Sport.



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS 2: (Brooke Neal 2)

AUSTRALIA 0

Halftime: New Zealand 1-0



Hockey New Zealand Media release