Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

25-06-2017 11:45
IND - CAN
25-06-2017 14:00
MAS - ENG
25-06-2017 16:15
ARG - NED

Men's HWL R3 London Results

25-06-2017 09:30
PAK 3 : 1 CHN
24-06-2017 16:15
NED 2 : 0 ENG
24-06-2017 14:00
ARG 2 : 1 MAS
24-06-2017 11:15
PAK 1 : 6 IND
24-06-2017 09:30
CAN 7 : 3 CHN

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

25-06-2017 14:00
AUS (W) - ESP (W)
25-06-2017 16:00
BEL (W) - NZL (W)
25-06-2017 18:00
CHN (W) - NED (W)
25-06-2017 20:00
SCO (W) - KOR (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

24-06-2017 20:00
ITA (W) 2 : 1 SCO (W)
24-06-2017 18:00
KOR (W) 0 : 9 NED (W)
24-06-2017 16:00
MAS (W) 0 : 9 BEL (W)
24-06-2017 14:00
NZL (W) 2 : 0 AUS (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 2 13 6
2 ITA (W) 3 1 5
3 CHN (W) 2 0 2
4 SCO (W) 3 -5 1
5 KOR (W) 2 -9 1

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NZL (W) 2 3 6
2 AUS (W) 3 2 6
3 BEL (W) 2 8 3
4 ESP (W) 2 1 3
5 MAS (W) 3 -14 0
Pakistan lose 6-1 to India in Hockey World League play-off

Published on Sunday, 25 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 25
Abdul Ghaffar

India has scored their second big win over Pakistan in six days, beating the men in green 6-1 in a World Hockey League play-off at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Saturday.



Pakistan had lost their previous match against their arch-rivals 7-1 on Sunday.

Pakistan's defeat comes in the playoffs for positions fifth to eighth of the Hockey World League's semi-final round, which are considered qualifiers for the Hockey World Cup.

Pakistan will now play China for the seventh position on Sunday.

Both Pakistan and India bowed out of the competition on Thursday after losing their quarter-finals to Argentina and Malaysia by margins of 1-3 and 2-3, respectively.

In the remaining quarter-finals, the Netherlands had outplayed China 7-0 and England came from behind to down Canada 4-2.

South Korea had defeated Scotland 6-3 to finish 9th in the 10 team event.

All four winners of the quarterfinals — Argentina, Malaysia, Netherlands and England — have now booked a spot for the 2018 World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India. India, as host of the World Cup, have automatically qualified for the mega event.

Scorers:

India: Ramandeep Singh 2, Talwinder Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh. Mandeep Singh

Pakistan: Ejaz Ahmed.

Dawn

