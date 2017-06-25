Abdul Ghaffar



India has scored their second big win over Pakistan in six days, beating the men in green 6-1 in a World Hockey League play-off at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Saturday.





Pakistan had lost their previous match against their arch-rivals 7-1 on Sunday.



Pakistan's defeat comes in the playoffs for positions fifth to eighth of the Hockey World League's semi-final round, which are considered qualifiers for the Hockey World Cup.



Pakistan will now play China for the seventh position on Sunday.



Both Pakistan and India bowed out of the competition on Thursday after losing their quarter-finals to Argentina and Malaysia by margins of 1-3 and 2-3, respectively.



In the remaining quarter-finals, the Netherlands had outplayed China 7-0 and England came from behind to down Canada 4-2.



South Korea had defeated Scotland 6-3 to finish 9th in the 10 team event.



All four winners of the quarterfinals — Argentina, Malaysia, Netherlands and England — have now booked a spot for the 2018 World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India. India, as host of the World Cup, have automatically qualified for the mega event.



Scorers:



India: Ramandeep Singh 2, Talwinder Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh. Mandeep Singh



Pakistan: Ejaz Ahmed.



Dawn