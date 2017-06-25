by Dil Bahra





Akashdeep Singh and Mandeep Singh celebrate India's third goal



For the second time in a space of a week, India showed their class and had a convincing 6 – 1 win over arch rivals Pakistan.





This time there was no big hype, the weather was much cooler, fewer spectators. And it was not played in the shadows of their cricket counterparts.



The difference of the two sides was clear to see. India, wounded from their surprise defeat against Malaysia a couple of days earlier, attacked from the start and showed their intent. Ramandeep Singh’s early goal settled any nerves.



India showed their class when, in the second period, in a space of four minutes they scored three goals. Talwinder Singh scoring the first of the three and Akashdeep Singh scoring the second. This goal was credited to Mandeep Singh on the official result sheet. Ramandeep Singh added his second to give India a commanding 4 – 0 lead at half time.



Harmanpreet Singh made it 5 – 0 from his second penalty corner. Ajaz Ahmed scored Pakistan’s only goal near the end of the third quarter.



India forwards enjoyed the freedom and spaces created and could have scored another three goals from clear chances.



Mandeep Singh completed India’s scoring with his goal a couple of minutes before the end to make it 6 – 1.





The last penalty corner



With 9.8 seconds left on the clock, following a video referral, India were awarded a penalty corner. An opportunity to match the score line of last Sunday was on line but missed.



Sikh players scored all India’s six goals in this match and six of the seven in the earlier encounter.



