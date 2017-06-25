Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

25-06-2017 11:45
IND - CAN
25-06-2017 14:00
MAS - ENG
25-06-2017 16:15
ARG - NED

Men's HWL R3 London Results

25-06-2017 09:30
PAK 3 : 1 CHN
24-06-2017 16:15
NED 2 : 0 ENG
24-06-2017 14:00
ARG 2 : 1 MAS
24-06-2017 11:15
PAK 1 : 6 IND
24-06-2017 09:30
CAN 7 : 3 CHN

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

25-06-2017 14:00
AUS (W) - ESP (W)
25-06-2017 16:00
BEL (W) - NZL (W)
25-06-2017 18:00
CHN (W) - NED (W)
25-06-2017 20:00
SCO (W) - KOR (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

24-06-2017 20:00
ITA (W) 2 : 1 SCO (W)
24-06-2017 18:00
KOR (W) 0 : 9 NED (W)
24-06-2017 16:00
MAS (W) 0 : 9 BEL (W)
24-06-2017 14:00
NZL (W) 2 : 0 AUS (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 2 13 6
2 ITA (W) 3 1 5
3 CHN (W) 2 0 2
4 SCO (W) 3 -5 1
5 KOR (W) 2 -9 1

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NZL (W) 2 3 6
2 AUS (W) 3 2 6
3 BEL (W) 2 8 3
4 ESP (W) 2 1 3
5 MAS (W) 3 -14 0
Same outcome in the re-match

Published on Sunday, 25 June 2017 10:00
View Comments

by Dil Bahra


Akashdeep Singh and Mandeep Singh celebrate India's third goal

For the second time in a space of a week, India showed their class and had a convincing 6 – 1 win over arch rivals Pakistan.



This time there was no big hype, the weather was much cooler, fewer spectators. And it was not played in the shadows of their cricket counterparts.

The difference of the two sides was clear to see. India, wounded from their surprise defeat against Malaysia a couple of days earlier, attacked from the start and showed their intent. Ramandeep Singh’s early goal settled any nerves.

India showed their class when, in the second period, in a space of four minutes they scored three goals.  Talwinder Singh scoring the first of the three and  Akashdeep Singh scoring the second. This goal was credited to Mandeep Singh on the official result sheet.  Ramandeep Singh added his  second to give India a  commanding 4 – 0 lead at half time.

Harmanpreet Singh made it 5 – 0 from his second penalty corner. Ajaz Ahmed  scored Pakistan’s only goal near the end of the third quarter.

India forwards enjoyed the freedom and spaces  created and could have scored another three goals from clear chances.

Mandeep Singh completed India’s scoring with his goal a couple of minutes before the end to make it 6 – 1.


The last penalty corner

With 9.8 seconds left on the clock, following a video referral,  India were awarded a penalty corner. An opportunity to match the score line of last Sunday was on line but missed.

Sikh players scored all India’s six goals in this match and six of the seven in the earlier encounter.

Sikhs in Hockey

