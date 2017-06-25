s2h team



In the 'embarrassing' encounter for podium aiming India -- which had to play non-medal ranking 5th to 8th place decider -- that too repeat match against Pakistan, came out with geometric set pieces to stand out in the match and count.





India will take on Canada for the 5th place decider after it beat China comprehensively 7-3 in the morning. India beat Canada 3-0 in the league on last Saturday.



Goals came with rhythmic regularity,virtually even the last second in which Harmanpreet Singh pushed wide a penalty corner which the team got after a successful referral.



India led Pakistan 4-0 at half time. As if to give vent to its quarterfinal loss, India meant business from the beginning to keep the struggling Pakistan on toes. Goals reined.



With a brace from Ramandeep Singh, two close range deflections, Akashdeep -- despite missing a couple of sitters -- and Talwinder Singh struck a goal apiece in the first quarter.



Pardeep Mor dazzled throughout and sent a battery of forehands aiming at far post from near 25 yard area on the right flank, and it worked with mechanical precision. Twice Ramandeep struck off such precision shoots.



Sunil and Akashdeep were also the same unselfish move setters, which unsettled Pakistan to the hilt.



Pakistan were unable to match India in every department, though some solos here and there troubled India. Even their lone goal came after Chenglensana uncharacteristically failed to trap a short feed of Pak forward in front of goalie Vikas Dahiya. Ajay just applied his stick to the missed ball and it went into the cage between the leg of Vikas, rushing of Manpreet to cover the beaten Vikas just did not work.



Indian midfielders deadly hits proved to be threats to Pakistan.



Goal sequence

8 Ramandeep Singh

25 Talwinder Singh

27 Akashdeep Singh(but given to Mandeep Singh officially)

28 Ramandeep Singh

36 Harmanpreet Singh

49 Ajaz (1-5)

51 Mandeep Singh



Stick2Hockey.com