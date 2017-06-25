Having defeated Pakistan 7-1 last Sunday in the pool game, India again outplayed their neighbours in the 5-8 position playoffs of the Hockey World League Semifinal Round, also the qualifiers for the Hockey World Cup, at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.





There was a slight difference. Pakistan were swept aside 1-6 this time.



Indians settled down early. After wasting a penalty corner in the 6th minute, they opened the account after two minutes. Pakistan should have cleared the ball entering their circle from the left side but the faulty clearance gave Ramandeep the chance to slot the loose ball in from a close range.



Pakistan made two well combined moves in the early minutes of the second quarter but didnt threaten the opposition's goal. In the 25th minute, India doubled the score with an opportunistic strike by Talwinder. A Pradeep Mor hit from some distance found Talwnder unmarked who found the target with a first time hit.



Indian forays came in a cascade and two more goals were scored in the next three minutes. Akashdeep, after an excellent run parallel to the left goal line, released the ball to Mandeep standing close to the goal who easily put it past the goal keeper. Soon, a clinical left side move was guided into the goal by a lunging Ramandeep.



India were four goals to the good at the half time.



They continued to press after the break. In the 36th minute, off the second PC, Harmanpreet's grounder went between the net minder and the left pole defender.

Five minutes later, Pakistan finally had one on the score sheet. Ejaz Ahmed capped a fluent move involving three players.



In the fourth quarter both sides had chances. In the 59th minute, Mandeep scored his second, availing a rebound to make it 6-1.



In the last minute, India got an excellent chance in the form of a PC to equal their record 7-1 win over Pakistan, achieved a few days back. But Pakistani goal keeper dived full length to his right and deflected the ball away with an extended stick.



Now, Pakistan would play China in the 7th/8th position match.



SCORERS:

India: Ramandeep Singh 2, Mandeep Singh 2, Talwinder Singh & Harmanpreet Singh

Pakistan: Ejaz Ahmed



PHF Media release