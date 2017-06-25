Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 London Next Matches (GMT+1)

25-06-2017 11:45
IND - CAN
25-06-2017 14:00
MAS - ENG
25-06-2017 16:15
ARG - NED

Men's HWL R3 London Results

25-06-2017 09:30
PAK 3 : 1 CHN
24-06-2017 16:15
NED 2 : 0 ENG
24-06-2017 14:00
ARG 2 : 1 MAS
24-06-2017 11:15
PAK 1 : 6 IND
24-06-2017 09:30
CAN 7 : 3 CHN

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

25-06-2017 14:00
AUS (W) - ESP (W)
25-06-2017 16:00
BEL (W) - NZL (W)
25-06-2017 18:00
CHN (W) - NED (W)
25-06-2017 20:00
SCO (W) - KOR (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

24-06-2017 20:00
ITA (W) 2 : 1 SCO (W)
24-06-2017 18:00
KOR (W) 0 : 9 NED (W)
24-06-2017 16:00
MAS (W) 0 : 9 BEL (W)
24-06-2017 14:00
NZL (W) 2 : 0 AUS (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 2 13 6
2 ITA (W) 3 1 5
3 CHN (W) 2 0 2
4 SCO (W) 3 -5 1
5 KOR (W) 2 -9 1

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NZL (W) 2 3 6
2 AUS (W) 3 2 6
3 BEL (W) 2 8 3
4 ESP (W) 2 1 3
5 MAS (W) 3 -14 0
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side

Our men can walk tall

Published on Sunday, 25 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 4
View Comments

by Aftar Singh

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia gave a good account of themselves despite going down 2-1 to world No. 1 Argentina in the semi-final of the World Hockey League Semi-Finals in London.



Argentina got their goals through Agustin Mazzilli (13th minute) and Manuel Brunet (34th) while Malaysia replied through Fitri Saari (pen, 38th).

This was a better performance by coach Stephen van Huizen’s men, who lost 5-2 to Argentina in their group match last week.

Malaysia took to the field at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre yesterday without hard-working defender Faiz Helmi Jali, who had to sit out a one-match suspension after collecting four yellow cards in three matches.

Muhd Najmi Farizal Jazlan replaced Faiz.

Malaysia started well yesterday, earning two penalty corners in the fifth and seventh minutes, but Faizal Saari and Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim’s drag flicks were saved by goalkeeper Juan Vivaldi.

The South American champions, who got off to a slow start, then took the lead in the 13th minute off their first penalty corner.

Gonzalo Peillat’s low drag flick bounced off goalkeeper S. Kumar’s pads and Mazzilli dashed in to score with a reverse stick flick.

Malaysia then earned another penalty corner – with 18 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Again, Vivaldi saved Razie’s low flick.

Argentina raised their tempo in the second quarter and created several chances. Luckily, Kumar did well to make three good saves.

But Kumar was helpless to prevent Argentina doubling the score in the 34th minute. Facundo Callioni’s hit bounced off Kumar’s pads and Brunet pounced to score.

Four minutes later, Malaysia earned their fourth penalty corner. Faizal was pushed in the semi-circle as he was about to take the drag flick.

Faizal asked for a video referral and Malaysia were awarded a penalty stroke.

Faizal’s younger brother, Fitri, flicked the ball high to send Vivaldi the wrong way.

Inspired, the Malaysians went all out to get the equaliser but Argentina held their ground.

Argentina were then reduced to 10 men in the 54th minute when Mazzilli was yellow-carded for a rough tackle.

Two minutes later, Malaysia found themselves down to 10 men as well when forward Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil was shown the yellow card for pushing an Argentina player.

The Star of Malaysia

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.