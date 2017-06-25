by Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia gave a good account of themselves despite going down 2-1 to world No. 1 Argentina in the semi-final of the World Hockey League Semi-Finals in London.





Argentina got their goals through Agustin Mazzilli (13th minute) and Manuel Brunet (34th) while Malaysia replied through Fitri Saari (pen, 38th).



This was a better performance by coach Stephen van Huizen’s men, who lost 5-2 to Argentina in their group match last week.



Malaysia took to the field at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre yesterday without hard-working defender Faiz Helmi Jali, who had to sit out a one-match suspension after collecting four yellow cards in three matches.



Muhd Najmi Farizal Jazlan replaced Faiz.



Malaysia started well yesterday, earning two penalty corners in the fifth and seventh minutes, but Faizal Saari and Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim’s drag flicks were saved by goalkeeper Juan Vivaldi.



The South American champions, who got off to a slow start, then took the lead in the 13th minute off their first penalty corner.



Gonzalo Peillat’s low drag flick bounced off goalkeeper S. Kumar’s pads and Mazzilli dashed in to score with a reverse stick flick.



Malaysia then earned another penalty corner – with 18 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Again, Vivaldi saved Razie’s low flick.



Argentina raised their tempo in the second quarter and created several chances. Luckily, Kumar did well to make three good saves.



But Kumar was helpless to prevent Argentina doubling the score in the 34th minute. Facundo Callioni’s hit bounced off Kumar’s pads and Brunet pounced to score.



Four minutes later, Malaysia earned their fourth penalty corner. Faizal was pushed in the semi-circle as he was about to take the drag flick.



Faizal asked for a video referral and Malaysia were awarded a penalty stroke.



Faizal’s younger brother, Fitri, flicked the ball high to send Vivaldi the wrong way.



Inspired, the Malaysians went all out to get the equaliser but Argentina held their ground.



Argentina were then reduced to 10 men in the 54th minute when Mazzilli was yellow-carded for a rough tackle.



Two minutes later, Malaysia found themselves down to 10 men as well when forward Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil was shown the yellow card for pushing an Argentina player.



The Star of Malaysia