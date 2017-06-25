

Phil Roper in action against the Netherlands



England were narrowly defeated in a tight contest with the Netherlands in their Hero Hockey World League semi-final in London.





Goals from Mirco Pruijser and Bjorn Kellerman either side of the final break saw the Dutch pull ahead, England battled to the end with a late rally of pressure but the Netherlands defence held firm.



The hosts will now face Malaysia in the bronze medal match on Sunday 25 June and with victory a place at the Hockey World League Finals in India would be secured. You can still secure your seat, more details here.



After the match England's Henry Weir reflected on the game and looked ahead to their bronze medal clash with Malaysia, he said: "Losing a semi-final is obviously a knock back when it's such an important game.



"We want that third place spot, now we've got to swallow the bitter pill, evaluate and get ready for the Malaysia game."



Meanwhile the Netherlands will face Argentina in the final after beating Malaysia 2-1 in the day’s other semi-final.



Within minutes of the start England had already had an effort on goal, the ball looped into the Dutch area where Barry Middleton volleyed towards goal, but the goalkeeper was quickly off his line to smother the England man’s effort.



The game settled down soon after this with both sides largely cancelling each other out before the Dutch enjoyed a strong end to the quarter. George Pinner produced a fine double save before a fine defensive clearance from Sam Ward kept the game goalless at the first break.



The Netherlands began to take control of the contest early in the second quarter, they increased the pressure on the England defence but found Pinner on top form. Two Mink Van der Weerden penalty corners were dealt with in style, firstly a diving stick stop before palming away a high effort with his glove.



England though responded and twice went close before half-time as Phil Roper began to cause problems, firstly releasing Harry Martin whose shot was saved and then creating an effort of his own which flew just wide.



Little changed after the break as both sides again continued to be equal in all departments. The Netherlands ended the quarter strongly, Pinner twice made stops but 30 seconds before the final interval Pruijser's deflection found the backboard.



The Dutch were quick to extend their lead in the final quarter, an exchange of passes at the top of the circle saw the ball sit up for Bjorn Kellerman who hammered his shot past Pinner.



England battled hard to find a way back into the contest and kept constant pressure on the Dutch until the very end but couldn’t find a way past a steely Netherlands defence.



England team:



George Pinner (C), David Ames, Henry Weir, Ian Sloan, Michael Hoare, Sam Ward, Phil Roper, Barry Middleton, Brendan Creed, David Goodfield, Liam Sanford, Chris Griffiths, David Condon, Adam Dixon, Mark Gleghorne, Harry Martin, Ollie Willars



England Hockey Board Media release