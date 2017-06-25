

© Frank Uijlenbroek



The Netherlands will meet Argentina in the final of the Hockey World League semi-final in London following their respective wins over England and Malaysia in today’s semi-finals.





The Dutch left it late but eventually broke down the condensed English defence in which George Pinner won a personal corner duel with Mink van der Weerden.



The England 'keeper was eventually beaten in the 45th minute when Mirco Pruijser diverted Valentin Verga’s shot through Pinner’s legs before Bjorn Kellerman added a second three minutes later with a lovely touch and half-volley.



After leading his side to victory, Dutch captain Billy Bakker said: “The nice thing about today was the crowd; it’s always good to play against the home team. I think we did a pretty good job. We came here to get a ticket to the World Cup, but also to win this tournament so it will be nice if we achieve two goals in two weeks.”



For England, defeat means that they will face Malaysia in Sunday’s 3-4 place play-off, with a ticket to the Odisha Hockey World League Final on offer to the winner.



Argentina were 2-1 winners against Malaysia with Lucas Vila scoring from a corner before Manu Brunet doubled the lead. Fitri Saari got one back but they could not find an equaliser.



In the race for the fifth automatic World Cup ticket, Canada trailed twice before thumping China 7-3 while India beat Pakistan 6-1. For Canada, if they win Sunday’s game against the Indians, they will formally take up a World Cup ticket straight away.



Euro Hockey League media release