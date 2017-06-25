Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Results

25-06-2017 16:15
ARG 1 : 6 NED
25-06-2017 14:00
MAS 1 : 4 ENG
25-06-2017 11:45
IND 2 : 3 CAN
25-06-2017 09:30
PAK 3 : 1 CHN

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

27-06-2017 14:00
KOR (W) - CHN (W)
27-06-2017 16:00
NZL (W) - MAS (W)
27-06-2017 18:00
NED (W) - ITA (W)
27-06-2017 20:45
BEL (W) - ESP (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

25-06-2017 20:00
SCO (W) 0 : 5 KOR (W)
25-06-2017 18:00
CHN (W) 0 : 1 NED (W)
25-06-2017 16:00
BEL (W) 1 : 0 NZL (W)
25-06-2017 14:00
AUS (W) 4 : 1 ESP (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 3 14 9
2 ITA (W) 3 1 5
3 KOR (W) 3 -4 4
4 CHN (W) 3 -1 2
5 SCO (W) 4 -10 1

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 4 5 9
2 BEL (W) 3 9 6
3 NZL (W) 3 2 6
4 ESP (W) 3 -2 3
5 MAS (W) 3 -14 0
Richardson-Walsh becomes EH Member Of Honour

Published on Monday, 26 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 38
View Comments


Kate Richardson-Walsh becomes an England Hockey Member Of Honour

England Hockey Patron Her Royal Highness the Countess of Wessex today presented the England Hockey Member of Honour award to Kate Richardson-Walsh OBE.



This award is the highest accolade that can be bestowed by the Governing Body and is made in recognition of outstanding contribution to England Hockey. Including Kate there are only six existing Members of Honour.

As the most capped and most decorated women’s player in the history of England and Great Britain Hockey, Kate will forever be remembered for her achievements in our sport.

As captain of England and Great Britain for over 13 years, in 2012 she led Great Britain to a bronze medal despite a broken jaw, then won European gold in London in 2015, followed by the most amazing moment in women’s sport in 2016, when almost 10 million people saw her team win gold in Rio.

In total she played 375 times for England and GB, winning 19 major medals and scoring 49 goals.

Her CV speaks for itself, and it is only right that she is recognised in this manner.

England Hockey Board Media release

