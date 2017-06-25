Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Results

25-06-2017 16:15
ARG 1 : 6 NED
25-06-2017 14:00
MAS 1 : 4 ENG
25-06-2017 11:45
IND 2 : 3 CAN
25-06-2017 09:30
PAK 3 : 1 CHN

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

27-06-2017 14:00
KOR (W) - CHN (W)
27-06-2017 16:00
NZL (W) - MAS (W)
27-06-2017 18:00
NED (W) - ITA (W)
27-06-2017 20:45
BEL (W) - ESP (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

25-06-2017 20:00
SCO (W) 0 : 5 KOR (W)
25-06-2017 18:00
CHN (W) 0 : 1 NED (W)
25-06-2017 16:00
BEL (W) 1 : 0 NZL (W)
25-06-2017 14:00
AUS (W) 4 : 1 ESP (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 3 14 9
2 ITA (W) 3 1 5
3 KOR (W) 3 -4 4
4 CHN (W) 3 -1 2
5 SCO (W) 4 -10 1

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 4 5 9
2 BEL (W) 3 9 6
3 NZL (W) 3 2 6
4 ESP (W) 3 -2 3
5 MAS (W) 3 -14 0
Scorpions, Spartans share spoils in premier league tie

Published on Monday, 26 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 28
View Comments


Multi Media Linda Nelima(l) and Multi Media Lorraine Muturi fight for the ball when they played National Ladies premier at City Park. ON 24/06/2017 PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE

Strathmore University Scorpions yesterday squandered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Spartans in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s league clash at City Park.



Scorpions took an early lead and were seemingly headed for victory in the university derby, but lapse in concentration proved costly as Spartans forced a 2-2 stalemate.

International Elizabeth Ngombo and Denise Odongo scored in the first quarter for Strathmore, who failed to hold on to their valuable lead. Determined to maintain their second spot on the log, Veronica Maua and Rhodah Kuira netted in the second and third quarters to salvage a point for USIU-A.

With the outcome, Spartans remain second on the log with 22 points, five less than league leaders and defending champions Telkom Orange, while Scorpions are third with 20.

Strathmore captain Yvonne Karanja said they were complacent after taking the lead.

The Standard Online

