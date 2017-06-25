

Strathmore University Scorpions yesterday squandered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Spartans in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s league clash at City Park.





Scorpions took an early lead and were seemingly headed for victory in the university derby, but lapse in concentration proved costly as Spartans forced a 2-2 stalemate.



International Elizabeth Ngombo and Denise Odongo scored in the first quarter for Strathmore, who failed to hold on to their valuable lead. Determined to maintain their second spot on the log, Veronica Maua and Rhodah Kuira netted in the second and third quarters to salvage a point for USIU-A.



With the outcome, Spartans remain second on the log with 22 points, five less than league leaders and defending champions Telkom Orange, while Scorpions are third with 20.



Strathmore captain Yvonne Karanja said they were complacent after taking the lead.



