LUCKNOW: Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) on Sunday beat Punjab and Sind Bank in the shoot-out to retain their crown for the third consecutive year at the Hockey India Senior National Hockey Championship 2017 (Men) 'A' Division.





In the shoot-out RSPB prevailed 3-0 over Punjab and Sind Bank after both the sides were locked 1-1 at the end of regulation time.



In a highly competitive final of the seventh edition of the tournament, both the teams started off cautiously and fought tooth and nail to seize the initiative.



In a tense first quarter, Punjab and Sind Bank struck the first blow when Gaganpreet Singh converted a penalty corner in the 15th minute to give them the lead.



Within moments of the second quarter, Amit Rohidas drew parity for RSPB scoring from penalty corner in the 18th minute.



The teams went into halftime with a 1-1 scoreline.



Despite a marked increase in energy, neither team could find the breakthrough in the third and fourth quarters taking the game into shoot-out.



Punjab and Sind Bank had experience of shoot-out having won one in the quarter-finals.



But in the summit clash, they couldn't hold their nerve missing three consecutive attempts.



Despite missing the first attempt, Raju Pal, Sheshe Gowda and Nilakanta Sharma scored to clinch the victory for the Railwaymen.



In the bronze medal play-off, Hockey Punjab beat Hockey Chandigarh 2-1.



The Times of India