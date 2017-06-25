By Beth Fisher





Wales wrapped up a series sweep over Poland with a 2-1 victory on Sunday in Cardiff as they prepare for the Euro Hockey Championships.





Danni Jordan put the home side up 2-0 at half time after Sian French opened the scoring with a fine strike. Poland replied through Amelia Kateria.



Wales beat Poland 2-0 on Saturday and 3-0 on Friday.



The series is preparation for the group stages of the Euro Hockey Championships being held in Cardiff from 6-12 August.



"It took us some time to get going in the series but we're delighted to continue the momentum that we've been building for a while now and it's nice that we're putting in consistent performances," head coach Kevin Johnson said.



"I'm pleased this weekend that as the games moved on we became more creative and I think we opened Poland up in a number of areas.



"The atmosphere and everything around it will be completely different but I think the belief that we will gain from these results is obviously key.



"We would much rather be in our camp having the momentum of having three wins against Poland but we are acutely aware that one match in August against them is going to be a different scenario to deal with."



Wales beat Poland 2-0 for a second victory thanks to goals from Eloise Laity and Sophie Clayton.



Captain Abi Welsford and vice captain Leah Wilkinson - a scorer in Friday's 3-0 win - each earned their 135th international cap in that match.



That left Welsford and Wilkinson three caps shy of equalling Anne Ellis' record 138 Wales appearances.



Jo Westwood and Sarah Jones joined Wilkinson in scoring the home goals on Friday.



