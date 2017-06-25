



There was very little to differentiate the two sides in the opening half with Jonny Bell saving a shot off the line before Tobias Walter made a superb double save from Shane O’Donoghue’s and Chris Cargo’s shots at the other end. But the game really came to life in the second quarter with 3 goals in 2 minutes. Tom Grambusch got the scoreboard ticking in the 19th minute with a fine drag flick to David Harte’s left. Moments later Moritz Trompertz forced a turnover and sent a reverse shot towards goal for Marco Miltkau to get the faintest of touches on to take it past Harte. But 30 seconds later O’Donoghue had brought Ireland back into it as he deflected in a shot from close range to leave Walter with no chance. The sides finished the half all even at 2-2 thanks to Alan Sothern’s goal in the 30th minute; Sean Murray did well as he drew Walter before releasing the pass to Sothern on the penalty spot who swept into an open goal.





The second half was slightly more heated with several yellow cards being handed out. Eugene Magee broke the deadlock in the 34th minute with a phenomenal goal that started with Paul Gleghorne rifling the ball into the sky for Shane O’Donoghue to snatch at pace and fire across the circle to Magee. Germany continued to rack up the chances and had no fewer than 6 penalty corners but their shots went either wide or were calmly dealt with by the Green Machine defence, with Bell clearing yet another shot off the line. Harte was called on more than once with the pick of the bunch being a fine save from Christopher Ruhrs close range shot. The game was put to bed by Sean Murray two minutes after Germany had taken off their goalkeeper as he tapped into an open goal. Germany didn’t give up though and wave of attacks followed but the final touch was always missing; perhaps Germany’s young side lacked some of the composure needed with just 3 players on the side having over 100 caps and 7 of the players having less than 20 caps each.



But nonetheless the victory deservedly went to the men in green and acts as ideal preparation for the fast approaching World League Semi Finals in Johannesburg.



Ireland 4 (O’Donoghue, Sothern, Magee, Murray)

Germany 2 (Grambusch, Miltkau)



Ireland: D Harte, J Jackson, J Bell (Captain), C Cargo, A Sothern, E Magee, S O’Donoghue, J McKee, P Gleghorne, S Loughrey, S Cole



Subs: J Carr, M Bell, M Nelson, N Glassey, S Murray, J Duncan, L Cole



Germany: T Walter, M Muller, L Windfeder, M Trompertz, T Herzbruch, JP Rabente, T Grambusch, C Ruhr, M Zwicker (Captain), B Furk, N Wellen



Subs: J Gomoll, TO Prinz, DE Linnekogel, M Miltkao, J Meyer, F Weinke, M Appel



Hamburg Masters (all Irish time)

Thursday 22/6 3:45pm: Ireland 4vs1 Spain

Friday 23/6 3:45pm: Ireland 7vs2 Austria

Sunday 25/6 11:30am: Ireland 4vs2 Germany



Irish Hockey Association media release