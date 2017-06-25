Slattery, Morgan & Smith score



Holly MacNeil







The Hockeyroos won their final pool game against Spain today at the World League Semi-Finals in Brussels, Belgium. The final score was AUS 4 – 1 ESP, with Australia’s goals by way of a double from Kathryn Slattery, a penalty corner from Georgie Morgan and a field goal from Emily Smith.





Within five minutes of the game starting Spain were up for the first penalty corner of the match. Excellent defending by Australian goalkeeper Rachael Lynch and the Hockeyroos saw the opportunity denied.



Twelve minutes into the game and Spain were up for a second penalty corner, however the ball didn’t get near the net as the Australian team pulled off some more great tackling.



With two minutes to go in the first half Australia scored a stunning field goal. Madi Fitzpatrick passed to Kathryn Slattery who was positioned directly in front of the net to flick the goal in past the Spanish keeper.



An exciting third quarter saw three goals scored; the first a field goal to Spain courtesy of Lucia Jimenez which equalised the score. Australia fought back and Kathryn Slattery nailed a second field goal to again give Australia the advantage.



As the buzzer sounded for three quarter time Australia referred against a decision and as such were awarded a penalty corner opportunity. It was a good choice to refer as Georgie Morgan went on to score a penalty corner goal, leaving the score going into the final quarter AUS 3 – 1 ESP.



Australia’s fourth goal came after a missed penalty corner from Spain saw Australia pick up the ball with Emily Smith working it down the pitch and into the circle before taking a spectacular hit at goal which hit the left-hand corner of the net, leaving the final score AUS 4 – 1 ESP.



Hockeyroos head coach Paul Gaudoin said: “It was pleasing to get the win today, the girls worked hard and were pretty disciplined. I think we deserved to win the match, however there are still lots of little things that we want to improve on.



“Today we just wanted to get the win on the board, and to get the three points and that’s what we’ve done. Now we want to make sure we’re setting ourselves up for a great quarter final with all the learnings we’ve made along the way.”



The Hockeyroos next play in the quarter finals on Thursday 29 June. Who they will play in the quarter finals depends on the outcome of the final pool games played today and on Tuesday, 27 June. Tune into the game live on Fox Sports Australia.



Hockeyroos Match Schedule

Thursday, 29 June – quarter finals TBC



HOCKEYROOS 4 (1)

Kathryn Slattery 28, 38 (FG, FG)

Georgie Morgan 45 (PC)

Emily Smith 51 (FG)



SPAIN 1 (0)

Lucia Jimenez 33 (FG)



Hockeyroos team v Spain

Athlete (Hometown, State)

Laura Barden (Kew, VIC) 34/5

Jane Claxton (Adelaide, SA) 124/11

Kate Hanna (Constitution Hill, NSW) 22/1

Jordyn Holzberger (Ipswich, QLD) 51/5

Rachael Lynch (Melbourne, VIC) 162/0

Karri McMahon (Berri, SA) 116/9

Georgina Morgan (Armidale, NSW) 63/14

Georgia Nanscawen (Melbourne, VIC) 202/37

Emily Smith (Crookwell, NSW) 176/67

Renee Taylor (Everton Park, QLD) 24/0

Georgia Wilson (Mahogany Creek, WA) 6/0



Used Substitutes

Jocelyn Bartram (Albury, NSW) 17/0

Edwina Bone (Orange, NSW) *plays for ACT 140/3

Jacqui Day (Mountain Creek, QLD) 13/0

Madison Fitzpatrick (Cabarita Beach, NSW) *plays for QLD 23/5

Stephanie Kershaw (Townsville, QLD) 19/2

Madeleine Ratcliffe (Warnambool, VIC) 16/3

Kathryn Slattery (South Stirling, WA) 74/27



Hockey Australia media release