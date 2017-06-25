



ISLAMABAD: It was a classification match for the 7th-8th position in the World Hockey League at London’s Olympic Park on Sunday. Finishing 7th meant a virtually assured berth in the next year’s World Cup. For the team at the 8th position, the qualification wasn’t guaranteed. Pakistan cut it fine. It was goalless with just 10 minutes left. Tension was mounting among the Pakistan in the ground, on the bench and in the stands. In the 51st minute, Ammad Shakeel Butt, perhaps the most impressive Pakistan player in this event, beautifully robbed a defender. After a good run along the left flank, he slipped the ball to Mohammad Dilber near the circle whose first touch found Umar Bhutta in an excellent position. Bhutta’s angular shot hit the right corner of the goal. A goal down, China put more players forward leaving gaps in the defence. Two more goals came in quick succession in the 56th minute.





A sweeping counter starting from deep inside Pakistan’s territory resulted in Bhutta, again, making it 2-0 with a reverse flick. Then an excellent reverse hit from the left was deflected into the cage by the diving Mohammad Irfan Junior. China got a consolation goal with two minutes left on the clock. A ball into the circle was well dispatched on the board by an unmarked Guo Xiaoping with a first time strike. It was quite an absorbing contest with stakes high for both the sides. The first half saw the two sides creating chances through open play as well as the PCs. The third quarter was also entertaining; an up and down stuff at quite a fast pace. Then arrived the exciting last quarter with goals aplenty.



SCORERS:



Pakistan: Umar Bhutta (2) and Mohammad Irfan Junior

China: Guo Xiaoping



