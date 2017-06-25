By Nabil Tahir



KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team’s chances to get berth of World Cup 2018 have increased as they beat China 3-1 in the seventh and eighth place payoff to finish their Hockey World League (HWL) semi-final round on seventh position.





Pakistan after losing 1-6 to India in fifth and sixth place playoff came down to play against China for the seventh position. After having goal-less three quarters, Pakistan opened the goal tally by their first goal in the 51st minute as Umar Bhutta scored a field goal to take lead.



The lead was soon doubled as Bhutta scored a second goal in 56th minute through a field goal. In the same minute Muhammad Irfan junior took the ball from midfield to China’s circle to score a beautiful field goal and take 3-0 lead. China then came back in the 58th minute to score their lone goal by Xiaoping Guo.



HWL semi-final round 1 and 2, which serves as the qualification round for top five teams has England, Argentina, Malaysia, Netherlands and Canada in top five.



If Argentina qualify for World Cup 2018 from their continental championships, the next team (sixth) in HWL semi-final round 1 – India – will get a place. But since they have already qualified as a host nation, the seventh ranked team, Pakistan, will get a place.



Meanwhile, if Netherlands qualify from Euro Hockey National Championship (August 9-27); China, the last team of this round, will also get a place.



Pakistan still have a straight chance of direct qualification by winning Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be held from September 30-October 8.



The Express Tribune