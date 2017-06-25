Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 London Results

25-06-2017 16:15
ARG 1 : 6 NED
25-06-2017 14:00
MAS 1 : 4 ENG
25-06-2017 11:45
IND 2 : 3 CAN
25-06-2017 09:30
PAK 3 : 1 CHN

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

27-06-2017 14:00
KOR (W) - CHN (W)
27-06-2017 16:00
NZL (W) - MAS (W)
27-06-2017 18:00
NED (W) - ITA (W)
27-06-2017 20:45
BEL (W) - ESP (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

25-06-2017 20:00
SCO (W) 0 : 5 KOR (W)
25-06-2017 18:00
CHN (W) 0 : 1 NED (W)
25-06-2017 16:00
BEL (W) 1 : 0 NZL (W)
25-06-2017 14:00
AUS (W) 4 : 1 ESP (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 3 14 9
2 ITA (W) 3 1 5
3 KOR (W) 3 -4 4
4 CHN (W) 3 -1 2
5 SCO (W) 4 -10 1

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 4 5 9
2 BEL (W) 3 9 6
3 NZL (W) 3 2 6
4 ESP (W) 3 -2 3
5 MAS (W) 3 -14 0
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side

Stats Speak: Canada and Malaysia shocked India in crucial matches

Published on Monday, 26 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 43
View Comments

By  B.G.Joshi  (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

Often Indian team humbled to opponent when it matters. Canadian and Malaysian both defeat Indian by identical margin of 3-2 to get berth in 2018 World Cup. Here are highlights of Malaysia and Canada triumph over India in important international matches:



India lost to Malaysia in following 5 crucial matches

Year

Venue

Tournament

Stage

Score

1991

Auckland

Olympic Qualifier

Pool

2-3

1998

Kuala Lumpur

Commonwealth Games

SF

0-1

2010

Guangzhou

Asian Games

SF

3-4

2017

Ipoh

Azlan Shah Cup

League

0-1

2017

London

World Cup  Qualifier

QF

2-3

 

India lost to Canada in following 4 crucial matches

Year

Venue

Tournament

Stage

Score

1978

Buenos Aires

World Cup

Pool

1-3

1989

Madison

World Cup  Qualifier

SF

2-3

1998

Utrecht

World Cup

Pool

1-4

2017

London

World Cup  Qualifier

Ranking

2-3

 

Fieldhockey.com

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.