Stats Speak: Canada and Malaysia shocked India in crucial matches
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)
Often Indian team humbled to opponent when it matters. Canadian and Malaysian both defeat Indian by identical margin of 3-2 to get berth in 2018 World Cup. Here are highlights of Malaysia and Canada triumph over India in important international matches:
India lost to Malaysia in following 5 crucial matches
|
Year
|
Venue
|
Tournament
|
Stage
|
Score
|
1991
|
Auckland
|
Olympic Qualifier
|
Pool
|
2-3
|
1998
|
Kuala Lumpur
|
Commonwealth Games
|
SF
|
0-1
|
2010
|
Guangzhou
|
Asian Games
|
SF
|
3-4
|
2017
|
Ipoh
|
Azlan Shah Cup
|
League
|
0-1
|
2017
|
London
|
World Cup Qualifier
|
QF
|
2-3
India lost to Canada in following 4 crucial matches
|
Year
|
Venue
|
Tournament
|
Stage
|
Score
|
1978
|
Buenos Aires
|
World Cup
|
Pool
|
1-3
|
1989
|
Madison
|
World Cup Qualifier
|
SF
|
2-3
|
1998
|
Utrecht
|
World Cup
|
Pool
|
1-4
|
2017
|
London
|
World Cup Qualifier
|
Ranking
|
2-3
Fieldhockey.com