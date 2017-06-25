By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



Often Indian team humbled to opponent when it matters. Canadian and Malaysian both defeat Indian by identical margin of 3-2 to get berth in 2018 World Cup. Here are highlights of Malaysia and Canada triumph over India in important international matches:





India lost to Malaysia in following 5 crucial matches

Year Venue Tournament Stage Score 1991 Auckland Olympic Qualifier Pool 2-3 1998 Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games SF 0-1 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games SF 3-4 2017 Ipoh Azlan Shah Cup League 0-1 2017 London World Cup Qualifier QF 2-3

India lost to Canada in following 4 crucial matches

Year Venue Tournament Stage Score 1978 Buenos Aires World Cup Pool 1-3 1989 Madison World Cup Qualifier SF 2-3 1998 Utrecht World Cup Pool 1-4 2017 London World Cup Qualifier Ranking 2-3

Fieldhockey.com