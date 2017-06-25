

Sunil Sowmarpet of India in action during the 5th/6th place match between India and Canada on day nine of the Hero Hockey World League Semi-Final.



An inconsistent India wasted chances galore to finish a disappointing sixth in the Hero Hockey World League Semifinals after being stunned 3-2 by lower-ranked Canada here on Sunday.





It was India’s second defeat against a lower-placed side in the tournament after having lost to Malaysia in the quarterfinals.



Gordon Johnston (third and 44th minutes) scored two goals while Keegan Pereira (40th) found the net once for the 11th ranked Canada. Harmanpreet Singh (seventh and 22nd) converted two of India’s nine penalty corners.



By virtue of this win, Canada not only finished fifth but also qualified for next year’s World Cup at Bhubaneswar. Sixth-ranked India has already qualified by virtue of being the host.



India started as the overwhelming favourite, having defeated the same opponent 3-0 in the pool stages, but the script panned out differently as, with a World Cup berth at stake, Canada played with determination and gave India a run for its money.



Even though India dominated the share of possession and had more shots at the goal, Canada surprised the opposition with some great counter-attacks when it mattered the most.



Canada took the lead early when Johnston converted a penalty corner in the third minute. But Harmanpreet drew parity four minutes later off another penalty corner.



In the second quarter, India secured its third penalty corner but Harmanpreet’s low flick was saved by goalkeeper Antoni Kindler, who was brilliant under the Canadian goal.



Seconds later, Harmanpreet again wasted another penalty corner for India before he found the target in the 22nd minute with a powerful low flick to hand his side the lead.



Canada mostly relied on defending in numbers and surprising India on counters. It was dismal with penalty corners, converting just one of the five it earned.



In the 26th minute, Talwinder’s effort, after a fine interchange with Akashdeep Singh, was saved by an alert Kindler. India was awarded its sixth penalty corner in the 27th minute but Harmanpreet was off the mark.



After the change of ends, India secured two more short corners but to no avail.



The missed chances cost India dearly as Canada struck twice within four minutes. Pereira levelled the scores in the 40th minute, pushing in Mark Pearson’s cross, before Johnston scored the winner with a reverse hit four minutes later.



Down by a goal with just a quarter left, India went all out attacking and secured two more penalty corners, but the chances went wasted.



The results (final):



Argentina 1 The Netherlands 6



Placings: 3-4: Malaysia 1 lost to England 4.



5-6: Canada 3 (Gordon Johnston 3, 44, Keegan Pereira 40) bt India 2 (Harmanpreet Singh 7, 22).



7-8: Pakistan 3 bt China 1.



The Hindu