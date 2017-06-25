s2h team



Its difficult to say whether India was let down by its own forwards or the rival goalie Antoni Kindler will not let your ball in. It was India's last match, which it lost famously to Pan American Champions Canada (2-3). Canada just made 17 circle penetration and won the match 3-2 whereas India had almost thrice penetration but ended up losers.





By virtue of finishing fifth, Canada has qualified for the Bhubneswar World Cup.



Expected to podium finish, highly rated India which now seems inflated, ended up poor sixth in the ten team competition.



For most part of time, India held the ball possession, attacked ferociously but the hitherto brittle Canadian defence put up extraordinary show when needed much like Mark Pearson who outwittted half a dozen forwards who were trying to negotiate another of excellent hit from the stick of Pardeep Mor, but with enormous 3 D skills, he cleared beyond difficult zone.



"We stuck to our game plan, and lucky sometimes, and it made a great match" said coach Bunty after the match.



Earlier, Pakistan kept up its hopes of Indian journey with an improved fourth quarter play that saw them beat China 3-1. All goals came up in the last quarter. Umar Bhutta stuck a brace out of solo efforts.



If Canada will win the Pan American Championship, Pakistan will get Delhi WC berth.



Its Gordon Johnston who gave the ultimate winners the lead in the third minute only to see a brace coming in for reply from higher ranked India. Harmanpreet Singh struck two penalty corners to give India equlizer and the lead (2-1) in the 7th and 22 minutes, respectively.



Canada equalized in the 40th minute through opportunism of Geegan Perreira and the five minutes later Johnston again came up with a gem to give Canada the lead. This lead, despite Indians creating more than a dozen chances, survived.



Two Akashdeep's close range scoops, and a backhand thunder from Mandeep Singh in the spell saw extraordinary stuff coming from Kindler.



Its the goalie who stood between India and his team.



India had as many as eight penalty corners, but the Canadian defence led by captain Scott Tupper would not budge.



