

File pic of Faizal Saari during the game against India.



PETALING JAYA: Malaysia lost 4-1 to England in the third/fourth placing match of the World Hockey League in London on Sunday.





England who are ranked 7th in the world were the dominant team throughout the match and took a 3-0 lead in the first half through David Ames and Harry Martin who scored two goals.



Malaysia who are ranked 14th in the world pulled a goal back in the 53rd minute through Faizal Saari before Phil Roper scored the fourth goal for the hosts in the match at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



The national team can still walk tall after defying the odds to come this far in the tournament and qualify for the semi-finals for the first time.



Malaysia's 3-2 upset win over world No. 6 India in the quarter-finals on Thursday ensured that Stephen Van Huizen's team qualify for next year's Hockey World Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar, India.



Malaysia finshed in 12th place in the 2014 Hockey World Cup in Holland.



