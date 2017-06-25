

England's men with coach Bobby Crutchley



Having set out to qualify for the World Cup, World League Final and play exciting hockey, Bobby Crutchley's England team ticked all three of those objectives in the Hero Hockey World League Semi Final in London.





Finishing third overall was very pleasing for Bobby, and with Great Britain having won the Azlan Shah Trophy earlier in the year, 2018 has been very positive for men's hockey.



Speaking after a 4-1 final day win over Malaysia, Bobby said, "I'm really pleased with the step forward we've taken in a pressurised situation with World Cup and World League Finals qualification on the line. We achieved that, and that gives a really good opportunity to prepare for the next 18 months with lots of exciting tournaments ahead.



"Today, I thought on the whole we dominated the game and scored some great goals. There's always bits and pieces you want to improve but throughout the tournament I've been delighted with some of the hockey we've played.



"In terms of how we feel on the whole, winning the last game helps, Malaysia were no pushovers but the lads scored some great goals.



"There have been some fantastic learning experiences. On the whole they've developed well - don't get me wrong there's lots we can improve and be better at. To play in front of a home crowd, with new faces, I'm delighted with the way they've done.



"The new faces have put in some outstanding performances. As I say there's still lots to learn, for example if we come up against the Dutch again we want to put them on the back foot and put in a better performance."



England's men next play in the EuroHockey Championships in the Netherlands in August.



England Hockey Board Media release