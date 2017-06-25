

©: Frank Uijlenbroek



The Netherlands swept aside Argentina 6-1 to win the Hockey World League Semi-Final in fairly simple fashion, beating the Olympic gold medalists in the final in London.





Valentin Verga scored two high-quality goals in the first quarter and the Dutch never looked back, with Thijs van Dam, Robbert Kemperman, Mirco Pruijser and Thierry Brinkman all on target before Matias Paredes scored a late consolation.



The Netherlands were simply superb in the match, playing with a relentless energy that caused Argentina problems throughout. It meant the Dutch won all of their matches, scoring 28 times in seven games, conceding just three times – a fine performance given that they fielded a large number of players in their first world ranking tournament.



“We played some very good hockey,” captain Billy Bakker said of the tournament. "In interviews, I am often asked what is the secret of this team. It's the [team] dynamic. We have young players, old players, all with different specialties.



“Today that came to the fore. Sometimes it might look easy but that's because everything worked well for us. Easy it is not it!"



Argentina’s Gonzalo Peillat took home both the Hero Best Player and Hero Top Scorer awards, with his tally of 12 goals clearly turning the heads of a voting panel that included the team coaches and members of the broadcast and written media.



Bloemendaal’s Thierry Brinkman was named as the Best Junior Player, for athletes aged 23 and under.



Ahead of the final, home favourites England gave a big crowd plenty to cheer about with a 4-1 victory over Malaysia.



Canada, meanwhile, beat India 3-2 in the most important match of the day, one which brought with it the final guaranteed World Cup ticket that was on offer from this competition.



The red caribous battled back from 2-1 down to take the victory thanks to strikes from Keegan Pereira and Gordon Johnston, who had also opened the scoring earlier in the match before a double from Harmanpreet Singh put India in charge.



In the opening match of the day, Pakistan secured a seventh place finish in the competition with a 3-1 victory over China.



Euro Hockey League media release