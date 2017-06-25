The last league fixtures were completed at the weekend



Richard Springorum





The Empangeni ladies hockey side coached by Phakamani Mthethwa won the league. Posed in the photo with the successful team is Zululand hockey chairman Anthony Meij PHOTO: Orrin Singh



THE Richards Bay men’s and Empangeni women’s teams were crowned kings and queens of the astroturf when both sides topped the Zululand Hockey League table for the 2017 season.





Zululand had a great season, with a number of players making respective KZN Country Districts sides that will compete at various SA Country Districts tournaments later this year.



University of Zululand’s Mari-Lee Visser will captain the ladies KZNCD A side, with Mavericks’ Clarke Bishop captaining the men’s KZNCD A team and Kadenza’s Darrell van der Merwe the vice captain.



A ton of goals were scored during the season in highly competitive games.



Empangeni’s Laurisa Badenhorst ended the season as the top women’s goal scorer with 18 goals, with Mavericks’ Cade Leaity taking the men’s honours with 9 goals.



Top ladies goal scorers



Laurisa Badenhorst (Empangeni) 18

Thando Zondi (Empangeni) 9

Michelle Emery (Kadenza) 9

Chantelle Marinus (Kadenza) 8

Nicolene Oosthuizen (Kadenza) 8

Megan Campbell (Richards Bay) 8



Top men goal scorers



Cade Leaity (Mavericks) 9

Anthony Meij (Empangeni) 8

Neville van den Berg (Kadenza) 8

Clarke Bishop (Mavericks) 7

Dane Antill (Richards Bay) 5

Ashley Botes (Kadenza) 5



