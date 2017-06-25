Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Results

25-06-2017 16:15
ARG 1 : 6 NED
25-06-2017 14:00
MAS 1 : 4 ENG
25-06-2017 11:45
IND 2 : 3 CAN
25-06-2017 09:30
PAK 3 : 1 CHN

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

27-06-2017 14:00
KOR (W) - CHN (W)
27-06-2017 16:00
NZL (W) - MAS (W)
27-06-2017 18:00
NED (W) - ITA (W)
27-06-2017 20:45
BEL (W) - ESP (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

25-06-2017 20:00
SCO (W) 0 : 5 KOR (W)
25-06-2017 18:00
CHN (W) 0 : 1 NED (W)
25-06-2017 16:00
BEL (W) 1 : 0 NZL (W)
25-06-2017 14:00
AUS (W) 4 : 1 ESP (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 3 14 9
2 ITA (W) 3 1 5
3 KOR (W) 3 -4 4
4 CHN (W) 3 -1 2
5 SCO (W) 4 -10 1

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 4 5 9
2 BEL (W) 3 9 6
3 NZL (W) 3 2 6
4 ESP (W) 3 -2 3
5 MAS (W) 3 -14 0
Zululand hockey league ends

Published on Tuesday, 27 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 27
View Comments

The last league fixtures were completed at the weekend

Richard Springorum


The Empangeni ladies hockey side coached by Phakamani Mthethwa won the league. Posed in the photo with the successful team is Zululand hockey chairman Anthony Meij PHOTO: Orrin Singh

THE Richards Bay men’s and Empangeni women’s teams were crowned kings and queens of the astroturf when both sides topped the Zululand Hockey League table for the 2017 season.



The last league fixtures were completed at the weekend.

Zululand had a great season, with a number of players making respective KZN Country Districts sides that will compete at various SA Country Districts tournaments later this year.

University of Zululand’s Mari-Lee Visser will captain the ladies KZNCD A side, with Mavericks’ Clarke Bishop captaining the men’s KZNCD A team and Kadenza’s Darrell van der Merwe the vice captain.

A ton of goals were scored during the season in highly competitive games.

Empangeni’s Laurisa Badenhorst ended the season as the top women’s goal scorer with 18 goals, with Mavericks’ Cade Leaity taking the men’s honours with 9 goals.

Top ladies goal scorers

Laurisa Badenhorst (Empangeni) 18
Thando Zondi (Empangeni) 9
Michelle Emery (Kadenza) 9
Chantelle Marinus (Kadenza) 8
Nicolene Oosthuizen (Kadenza) 8
Megan Campbell (Richards Bay) 8

Top men goal scorers

Cade Leaity (Mavericks) 9
Anthony Meij (Empangeni) 8
Neville van den Berg (Kadenza) 8
Clarke Bishop (Mavericks) 7
Dane Antill (Richards Bay) 5
Ashley Botes (Kadenza) 5

Zululand Observer

 

