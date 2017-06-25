



The 5th Annual Junior Premier Outdoor League (JPOL) came to a close on Sunday, June 4 and Junior Premier Hockey (JPH) would like to recognize and celebrate all of the victors and show their appreciation to all participants, umpires, supporters, volunteers and sponsors.





This year began a new site in Region 4 and thus they welcomed clubs from New York and Canada to the JPH family.



After several league dates of competitive field hockey, JPH can truly say that the benefits of participation and growing the game can be attested by many throughout the nation. The improvements in the quality of games from the first weekend in April to the various Championships is commendable and reflects the commitment of the players, parents, coaches, umpires, technical staff and many others.



The continued success of this League would not be possible without the support of many who tirelessly give of their time and experience. Much appreciation to the club directors, coaches and their membership who join us each spring to make this league possible. Many thanks to the Umpire Managers (UM) and Technical Directors (TD), and their staff of dedicated Technical Officers (TO), Umpires and parent Judges. They all give so much time and talent to be part of this event and its continued successes.



Special thanks to our JPH Directors, Lurah Hess – Technical Director, Dean Wenrich – Director of Umpiring and Kim Scott – AltiusRT Director, who contribute countless hours of dedication behind the scenes to help make JPOL the event it has become to date.







Recognition must also be given to the college and university coaches who took the time to be present. JPH hopes that all colleges were pleased with the level of competition and the organization of the event. Those in attendance that we were aware of represented the following establishments: American International College, Cazenovia College, Colgate University, College of William & Mary, DePauw University, Duke University, Duke University, Elmira College, Gwynedd Mercy University, Hartwick College, Houghton College, Indiana University, Lafayette College, Lock Haven University, LIU Brooklyn, Monmouth University, Rowan University, Rider University, Skidmore College, Saint Francis University, Saint John Fisher College, Saint Lawrence University, Stonehill College, SUNY New Paltz, Syracuse University, University of Iowa, University of Maine, University of Pennsylvania, Virginia Commonwealth University, William Smith College...and many others.



JPH sends appreciation to the universities and private institutions for granting them access and use of their facilities year after year. They hope to continue developing great relationships with you all. Thank You!



JPH would like to give special recognition to World Camp USA & Sport EuroTour, Title Sponsor; Dita USA, Official Ball Supplier; and Harrow, Official Awards Sponsor. Thank you for your continued support and believing in this event!



To USA Field Hockey and Staff who worked closely with JPH throughout the season, they appreciate the continued support shown in working together for the good of the sport and your membership. JPH thanks you and looks forward to building and strengthening our relationship as a sanctioned event, that benefits the membership and at the same time helping to growing the sport by creating opportunities.



JPH would now like to recognize and congratulate the 2017 Champions and Special Award recipients from each of the participating Regions for an outstanding performance.



U-14 CHAMPION



X-CALIBUR FHC



Harrow’s Most Valuable Player

NATALI FOSTER, X- CALIBUR FHC



Harrow’s Top Goal Scorer

CASEY ETTER, SOUTH JERSEY EDGE

EMMA ROSENSTEEL, CENTRAL PENN FH



U-16 CHAMPIONS



R4 – CNY

R5 – X-CALIBUR FHC

R6 – JERSEY INTENSITY

R7 – FREEDON HKY

R8 – SAINTS

R9/10 – WINDY CITY



Harrow’s Most Valuable Players



R4 – AMANDA SPAK, CNY

R5 – KELSEY REZNICK, X-CALIBUR FHC

R6 – SHANNON TRINGOLA, JERSEY INTENSITY

R7 – EMMA NESBITT, FREEDOM HKY

R8 – IRELAND MILLER, SAINTS

R9/10 – ADDIE SIDLES, WINDY CITY



Harrow’s Top Goal Scorers

R4 – ANNA CASTALDO, CNY

R5 – CAROLINE SWEENEY, MYSTX FHC

R6 – KRISTEN ROETHEL, LASTING LEGACY

R7 – JORDAN BROOKS, FREEDOM HKY

R8 – EVELYN MURRAY, SAINTS

R9/10 – JULIA HENDER, WINDY CITY



U-19 CHAMPIONS



R4 – WHY WHALERS

R5 – MYSTX FHC

R6 – NEW HEIGHTS FHC

R7 – GOTTALOVEIT-ORANJE

R8 – SAINTS

R9/10 – PINNACLE FH



Harrow’s Most Valuable Players

R4 – KAYLA BLAS, WNY WHALERS

R5 – JILL BOLTON, MYSTX FHC

R6 – ELIZABETH CIMILLUCA, NEW HEIGHTS

R7 – PEYTON BECKER, GOTTALOVEIT-ORANJE

R8 – ASHLEYN ROGERS, SAINTS

R9/10 – ANYA NAYAK, PINNACLE FHC



Harrow’s Top Goal Scorers

R4 – GIANNA PALMA – WNY WHALERS

R4 - SHANNON QUINLAN, WHY WHALERS

R5 – MACKENZIE ALLESSIE, ALLEY CATS

R6 – KAITLYN FLEMMING, SOUTH JERSEY EDGE

R7 – ALIA MARCHALL, GOTTALOVEIT-ORANJE

R8 – LIZZIE HAMLETT, HIGH VOLTAGE FH

R8 – PEYTON TOLLAKSEN, SAINTS

R9/10 – LENA ANSARI, WINDY CITY



On behalf of Junior Premier Hockey and its Directors, Rachael Bloemker and Nigel Traverso, we say many thanks to all for your hard work, dedication, commitment, support and cooperation in making this Junior Premier Hockey event a continued success. We wish you all much success the rest of the year and look forward to your continued support and participation in 2018.



If your Region is not represented and your Club would like to be part of any of the Junior Premier Hockey events, please contact us at your earliest.



For all results, final ranking and other information, please log on to our web site at www.juniorpremierhockey.com







Congratulations to the 2017 JPOL Champions!



Content Courtesy of JPOL



