



KUALA LUMPUR: A surprised S. Kumar (pic) was pleased as punch after being named the best goalkeeper in the World Hockey League Semi-Finals in London.





The 37-year-old played a sterling role in helping Malaysia finish fourth, which assured the team a berth in the 2018 World Cup in India.



Kumar, so accustomed to winning awards at international meets, considers the latest accolade as “one of the best as I was up against some of the best goalkeepers in world hockey”.



“I really didn’t expect this award. It’s a big honour and this has given me the incentive to stay on and continue to help the team.



“This was an important tournament and all of us came here focused and determined to do well.



“For me personally, it was an emotional journey to Europe after the 2015 incident,” he recalled.



In 2015, Kumar was in Belgium with the team for the World Hockey League Semi-Finals when his second son passed away. The tournament was also the qualifier for the 2016 Rio Olympics.



Kumar had to fly back on the eve of the meet and took no further part in the tournament. Malaysia failed to make the Olympics.



“Now I want to concentrate on my game. I will stay for as long as I can to play at the top level. I’m not thinking of retiring yet,” he said.



“Malaysia last qualified for the World Cup in 2014 (in The Hague, Holland) and last featured in the Olympics in 2000 (in Sydney, Australia). I want to help Malaysia make the 2020 Olympics in Japan.



We have some very important assignments coming up and we must make sure we’re ready. I’m truly excited at making the World Cup and I’m looking forward to the coming year.”



