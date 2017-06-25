Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's HWL R3 London Results

25-06-2017 16:15
ARG 1 : 6 NED
25-06-2017 14:00
MAS 1 : 4 ENG
25-06-2017 11:45
IND 2 : 3 CAN
25-06-2017 09:30
PAK 3 : 1 CHN

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

27-06-2017 14:00
KOR (W) - CHN (W)
27-06-2017 16:00
NZL (W) - MAS (W)
27-06-2017 18:00
NED (W) - ITA (W)
27-06-2017 20:45
BEL (W) - ESP (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

25-06-2017 20:00
SCO (W) 0 : 5 KOR (W)
25-06-2017 18:00
CHN (W) 0 : 1 NED (W)
25-06-2017 16:00
BEL (W) 1 : 0 NZL (W)
25-06-2017 14:00
AUS (W) 4 : 1 ESP (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 3 14 9
2 ITA (W) 3 1 5
3 KOR (W) 3 -4 4
4 CHN (W) 3 -1 2
5 SCO (W) 4 -10 1

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 4 5 9
2 BEL (W) 3 9 6
3 NZL (W) 3 2 6
4 ESP (W) 3 -2 3
5 MAS (W) 3 -14 0
Pakistan’s berth in World Cup 2018 almost certain

Published on Tuesday, 27 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 71
View Comments

KARACHI: Pakistan beat China 3-1 to finish seventh in the Hockey World League Semi-final Round at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Sunday, which made their qualification for the 2018 World Cup almost certain.



Pakistan had failed to qualify for the World Cup 2014 and Rio Olympics 2016. Pakistan will get direct qualification in the World Cup 2018 as India have automatic qualification being the hosts and Argentina are almost certain to be the champions of their continent.

As many as 16 teams will participate in the World Cup: five each from Hockey World League Semi-final Round (two rounds are being organised, one in England and the other in South Africa); five continental champions; and the hosts India.

Olympic champions Argentina are by far the strongest in the Pan American Cup, which will be held from August in the US. Therefore, Pakistan, despite their poor show, would qualify for the World Cup, a PHF official claimed.

Pakistan won only two matches and lost five by big margins. “We are not thinking of the other route to the World Cup right now, which is winning the Asia Cup,” he added.

Pakistan cut it fine. It was goalless with just 10 minutes left. Tension was mounting among the Pakistanis in the ground, on the bench and in the stands.In the 51st minute, Ammad Shakeel Butt, perhaps the most impressive Pakistani player in this event, beautifully robbed a defender.

After a good run along the left flank, he slipped the ball to Dilber near the circle whose first touch found Umar Bhutta in an excellent position. Bhutta’s angular shot hit the right corner of the goal.

A goal down, China put more players forward leaving gaps in the defence. Two more goals came in quick succession in the 56th minute. A sweeping counter starting from deep inside Pakistan’s territory resulted in Bhutta making it 2-0 with a reverse flick.

Then an excellent reverse hit from the left was deflected into the cage by the diving Irfan Junior.China got a consolation goal with two minutes left on the clock.

A ball into the circle was well dispatched on the board by an unmarked Guo Xiaoping with a first time strike. The first half saw the two sides creating chances through open play as well as the PCs. The third quarter was also entertaining; an up and down stuff at quite a fast pace.

The News International

