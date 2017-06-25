Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Men's HWL R3 London Results

25-06-2017 16:15
ARG 1 : 6 NED
25-06-2017 14:00
MAS 1 : 4 ENG
25-06-2017 11:45
IND 2 : 3 CAN
25-06-2017 09:30
PAK 3 : 1 CHN

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

27-06-2017 14:00
KOR (W) - CHN (W)
27-06-2017 16:00
NZL (W) - MAS (W)
27-06-2017 18:00
NED (W) - ITA (W)
27-06-2017 20:45
BEL (W) - ESP (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

25-06-2017 20:00
SCO (W) 0 : 5 KOR (W)
25-06-2017 18:00
CHN (W) 0 : 1 NED (W)
25-06-2017 16:00
BEL (W) 1 : 0 NZL (W)
25-06-2017 14:00
AUS (W) 4 : 1 ESP (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 3 14 9
2 ITA (W) 3 1 5
3 KOR (W) 3 -4 4
4 CHN (W) 3 -1 2
5 SCO (W) 4 -10 1

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 4 5 9
2 BEL (W) 3 9 6
3 NZL (W) 3 2 6
4 ESP (W) 3 -2 3
5 MAS (W) 3 -14 0
The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side

Belgium strike late to beat Black Sticks

Published on Tuesday, 27 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 34
View Comments


Photo: Planet Hockey

A penalty corner two minutes from fulltime has seen hosts Belgium take a 3-2 win over the Vantage Black Sticks Men in the first of two test matches.



Belgium ran out to a two goal advantage following field goals from Victor Wegnez in the ninth minute and Cedric Charlier midway through the third quarter.

The Black Sticks played a much stronger second half and clawed one back in the 45th minute when Sam Lane struck off a counter attack.

New Zealand equalised five minutes later from another counter with Stephen Jenness finding the back of the net.

With the game heading towards a draw, the hosts snatched a victory thanks to a pin-point penalty corner flick from Tom Boon in the 58th minute.

Head coach Darren Smith said despite the loss it was a solid performance from his side against Belgium, who are ranked fifth in the world.

“It was a decent performance from us today I thought, given we only arrived in Belgium two days ago,” Smith said.

“Belgium are a classy side – they were able to hold a fair amount of possession and caused us some problems on both sides of the ball.

“I was pleased that we were able to respond after going down by two, and we certainly strung together some good hockey in patches.”

The Vantage Black Sticks play Belgium again at 6:00am on Thursday morning (NZT) before heading to South Africa ahead of the World League Semi Final which starts on 8th July in Johannesburg.

VANTAGE BLACK STICKS 2: (Sam Lane, Stephen Jenness)
BELGIUM 3: (Victor Wegnez, Cedric Charlier, Tom Boon)
Halftime: Belgium 1-0

Hockey New Zealand Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.