Penny Sidhu







It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mervyn Crossman on Tuesday, 20 June 2017. Merv was a dual Australian Hockey Olympian and Townsville resident.





He made his international debut at the 1960 Olympics in Rome, where he played all nine games and was a renowned penalty corner hitter scoring 6 goals for Australia at these Olympics. Merv also represented his country at the 1964 Olympic Games where Australia won the Bronze Medal.



Merv was the 166th player to represent Australia and played 32 times for Australia at the senior level, scoring 8 goals. He first took on a leadership role at the FIH Tournament in Ahmedabad, where he was vice captain.

Hockey Australia Board & Staff wish to express our gratitude for Merv's contribution to hockey. On behalf of the entire hockey community, our sincere condolences are offered to the family of Merv Crossman.



Source: Statistics provided by historians Richard Aggiss and John Sanders from the Hockey Australia History Project



Hockey Australia media release