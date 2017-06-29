Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

29-06-2017 11:00
SCO (W) - MAS (W)
29-06-2017 13:15
NZL (W) - ITA (W)
29-06-2017 15:30
AUS (W) - CHN (W)
29-06-2017 17:45
NED (W) - ESP (W)
29-06-2017 20:00
KOR (W) - BEL (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

27-06-2017 20:45
BEL (W) 0 : 1 ESP (W)
27-06-2017 18:00
NED (W) 5 : 0 ITA (W)
27-06-2017 16:00
NZL (W) 1 : 0 MAS (W)
27-06-2017 14:00
KOR (W) 2 : 1 CHN (W)
25-06-2017 20:00
SCO (W) 0 : 5 KOR (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 4 19 12
2 KOR (W) 4 -3 7
3 ITA (W) 4 -4 5
4 CHN (W) 4 -2 2
5 SCO (W) 4 -10 1

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 4 5 9
2 NZL (W) 4 3 9
3 BEL (W) 4 8 6
4 ESP (W) 4 -1 6
5 MAS (W) 4 -15 0
Passing of Peter Byng, umpire appointments secretary in the English Midlands

Published on Wednesday, 28 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 44
View Comments

It is with great sadness that we have to advise that Peter Byng passed away on Saturday 17th June after a long battle with cancer.



Peter had been the appointments Secretary of Birmingham Counties HUA and Men’s Appointments Secretary of Midland Counties HUA (and more latterly MRHUA) for more than thirty years prior to his retirement at the end of the 2013/14 season. He was an Umpire Assessor and Selector at both County and Regional level for many years until ill heath forced him to retire at the end of 2016. He had great understanding of all umpiring matters and during this time he offered help, support and guidance to many umpires.

Peter also served as President of both BCHUA (1996-98) and MRHUA (2002-04), combining these additional duties alongside those of Appointment Secretary.

Peter undertook his duties with equanimity and only the occasional grumble – usually about a late cry-off from an umpire! -  and fought his battle with cancer with the same fortitude and grace.

Peter's funeral service will be held at 10AM on Thursday 29th June, at St. Michael's Church, Silverstone, NN12 8UW.  The funeral will be followed by a burial in the churchyard and reception in the church rooms. No flowers please, donations to St. Michael's Church can be made here

England Hockey Board Media release

