It is with great sadness that we have to advise that Peter Byng passed away on Saturday 17th June after a long battle with cancer.





Peter had been the appointments Secretary of Birmingham Counties HUA and Men’s Appointments Secretary of Midland Counties HUA (and more latterly MRHUA) for more than thirty years prior to his retirement at the end of the 2013/14 season. He was an Umpire Assessor and Selector at both County and Regional level for many years until ill heath forced him to retire at the end of 2016. He had great understanding of all umpiring matters and during this time he offered help, support and guidance to many umpires.



Peter also served as President of both BCHUA (1996-98) and MRHUA (2002-04), combining these additional duties alongside those of Appointment Secretary.



Peter undertook his duties with equanimity and only the occasional grumble – usually about a late cry-off from an umpire! - and fought his battle with cancer with the same fortitude and grace.



Peter's funeral service will be held at 10AM on Thursday 29th June, at St. Michael's Church, Silverstone, NN12 8UW. The funeral will be followed by a burial in the churchyard and reception in the church rooms. No flowers please, donations to St. Michael's Church can be made here



England Hockey Board Media release