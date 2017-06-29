

Alex Danson Hockey Academy



England women's hockey captain and Great Britain Olympic gold medallist Alex Danson has launched her own academy with the aim of engaging 10,000 children with hockey over the next three years.





Around 200 school children attended a hockey session at Paddington Recreational Ground to mark the launch with Alex performing a skills demonstration before the group enjoyed a full hockey session.



The Alex Danson Hockey Academy will work to engage children aged 7-11 with hockey by introducing sessions into 500 primary schools and hosting 100 hockey camps in Everyone Active centres.



Everyone Active and Alex have teamed up to introduce the innovative hockey programme with the aim of giving more children the opportunity to get active by offering access to fun, engaging training sessions and expert coaches.



At the launch Alex described her feelings, she said: “It feels a bit surreal, I have two passions which are playing hockey and getting people to play hockey. It’s a sport that has changed my life and I have loved being a part of it.



“I was very lucky to be introduced to the game quite young and I just want as many young people to have that opportunity as possible.



“I love this game and I’ve been playing it for as long as I can remember. It’s given me so much in my life aside from the obvious things, the Olympics were phenomenal being with the team in Rio was amazing, but one of the most special things was coming back to 10,000 new people playing hockey.”



Keep up to date with news and announcements around the Alex Danson Hockey Academy by following @AlexDansonHA on Twitter.



England Hockey Board Media release