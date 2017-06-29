Peter Elolu and Benon Lukyamuzi’s efforts saved the day for the team



By Kasozi Balikuddembe





Weatherhead players in action against Simba. Photo by Kasozi Balikuddembe



Vincet Kasasa is one man determined to build a rich profile with Weatherhead Hockey team.





Things are unfolding pretty well for the coach player who has been with the club for the past three years.



At the start of this year’s hockey season, he was able to secure the Weatherhead Open, a title that has been the holy grail for the club for so many years.



It turned out to be a historic achievement for the club which won it for the first time in a year when they were celebrating 20 years of existence.



Weatherhead, crafted in memory of Henry Walter Weatherhead, the first head teacher at Kings College Budo was started by Old Budonians in 1997.



After clinching the Weatherhead Open earlier this month Kasasa then embarked on the audacious task of going after the National Hockey League, a trophy they have only won once; in 2011.



He was however taken aback by the team’s league loss in the opener against Kampala, a side they had beaten in the Weatherhead Open final 4-2 on penalties.



Nonetheless, they managed to make amends, recovering from their first loss to beat defending champions Wananchi 2-0 Saturday at the National Hockey Field in Lugogo.



Peter Elolu and Benon Lukyamuzi’s efforts saved the day for the team.



“The boys followed a winning script, holding off smart Wananchi attackers, reading their moves and at the end we managed to neutralize them. The team is now really riding high on confidence and hopefully we can now build a stable run in the league” Kasasa told New Vision.



He strongly believes they are cut out to present a strong challenge this season.



Results



Men



Kampala 4 Simba 0

Weatherhead 2 Wanachi 0



Women



Weatherhead 4 Kampala 1

Deliverance Church 4 Rhinos 3



