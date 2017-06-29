



SEPANG: The national men’s hockey squad are ready to shift their focus to winning the gold medal at the KL SEA Games this August.





The team are still on cloud nine after finishing in the top four of the World Hockey League Semi-Finals in London to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India.



Apart from the KL Games, to be held from Aug 19-30, the national team will also compete in the Asia Cup in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from Oct 14-22.



“As we have qualified for the World Cup, the Asia Cup is no longer a ‘must-win’ tournament. Winning the SEA Games gold medal is the priority now,” national coach Stephen van Huizen (pic) told reporters after arriving with the team at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) from London yesterday.



He said that he would conduct a post-mortem on the team’s performance in London in about two weeks’ time.



He also explained that not all the 18 players who featured in London would be in the SEA Games squad.



“We have a pool of 40 players and we won’t be relying on 18 who played in London. They’ve worked very hard and sacrificed their Hari Raya celebrations. They are tired – physically and mentally.



“Some had to skip their studies due to preparations for the World Hockey League. We will rotate them and prepare for the three major tournaments next year,” he said.



The three major tournaments next year are the World Cup, the Commonwealth Games (Gold Coast, Australia) in April and the Asian Games (Jakarta) in August, which offers an automatic berth to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



The Star of Malaysia