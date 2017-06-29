



Ireland won 3 of the 4 Home Nations titles in which they were competing in their most successful competition ever - at Over 40s, Over 45s and Over 50s in an excellently organised tournament at Three Rock Rovers.





Having beaten Scotland 1-0 on Saturday (match report attached), the Irish Over 40s went on to beat Wales 3-0 on Sunday through an awesome Siobhan Collins hat-trick, and with 3 wins from 3 matches retained their Home Nations title on home turf. This was followed by the Irish Over 45s who impressed by beating England 2-1 in their final game on Sunday, also chalking up 3 wins from 3, Anne Young and Kathryn Henderson with the goals.



The high scoring Irish Over 50s also won their title beating Wales 6-1, with Cathy Walsh getting 2 goals, and Kathy Shaw, Roly Burke, Julie Doak and Ali Pigott on the score sheet (match report attached). Having drawn with England on the Saturday they needed to await the result of the England v Scotland game before being sure of taking the title. England had to beat Scotland by 4 goals and in the event won 2-1 giving the Irish 50s a Home Nations title. Over the 3 days of the tournament the Irish Over 50s team scored 13 goals and conceded just 2.



The Irish Over 55s found the going tougher and narrowly lost out to a strong Scottish side 2-3, with Dympna Hill and Frances Keegan getting the Irish goals (match report attached). This was the first time Ireland have competed at Over 55s level in the Home Nations and the team improved over the course of the weekend.



England, Scotland and Australia played in an Over 60s group which was won by England.



This is the 10th year Ireland have competed in the women's masters home nations, in their first year they sent an Over 40s team to Swansea in 2007. Four of the players on that team - Ali Pigott (the initiator of women's masters hockey in Ireland), Ash Schutte, Sinead Guilfoyle, and Maura O'Neill - played in the 2017 Home Nations tournament, and Nikki Cullen who played in Swansea is now managing the Irish Over 45s.



Well done to all the players, coaches, managers, umpires, organising committee, volunteers and Three Rock Rovers in what was a very successful tournament on and off the field.



Irish Hockey Association media release