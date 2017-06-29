The Green Machine squad for World League in Johannesburg has today been announced by head coach Craig Fulton. The side closely resembles the successful World League 2 panel but adds in the experience of Olympians Alan Sothern and John Jackson. Indeed, the squad is a balanced mix of exciting young talent and several players now over the 200-cap milestone.





Ireland go into the tournament as the 5th highest ranked side indicating that a World Cup qualification spot is very much in reach. Qualification for the 2018 event has been expanded to 16 teams. The 16 teams will be comprised of India as World Cup hosts, 5 Continental champions and 10 highest placed National Associations in the Semi-Finals of World League (Johannesburg & London) not qualified under the first 2 criteria.



The Green Machine face hosts South Africa in their opening fixture in the prime-time evening slot on the first day of the men’s competition. Encounters between the sides are historically always close with Ireland winning 3 of the last 5 matches while the remaining 2 ended in draws. A trickier task awaits in the second fixture against world number 5 Belgium, though a 2-2 stalemate was the result of their encounter at the 2015 Eurohockey Championships. Egypt follow after that before the pool stages conclude with a fixture against Germany, a side the Green Machine recently conquered in the Hamburg Masters.



Speaking about the squad and upcoming tournament, Fulton said “We are looking forward to World League in Johannesburg, the obvious goal for us is to qualify for the World Cup and finish as high as possible in the tournament. The selected team has a nice blend of youth and experience, and the whole squad has been working really hard to get to this point. The team is in a good place and we’re looking forward to winning our preparation in South Africa next week”.



All matches will be shown live on BT Sport.



SQUAD:



David Harte (GK)

Jamie Carr (GK)

John Jackson

Jonathan Bell

Matthew Bell

Chris Cargo

Matthew Nelson

Alan Sothern

Eugene Magee

Neal Glassey

Shane O Donoghue

Sean Murray

John McKee

Paul Gleghorne

Jeremy Duncan

Conor Harte

Stuart Loughrey

Stephen Cole



Men:



Pool A Pool B



Australia (2) Germany (3)

New Zealand (8) Belgium (5)

Spain (10) South Africa (15)

Japan (16) Ireland (9)

France (17) Egypt (19)



Irish Hockey Association media release