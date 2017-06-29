Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

29-06-2017 11:00
SCO (W) - MAS (W)
29-06-2017 13:15
NZL (W) - ITA (W)
29-06-2017 15:30
AUS (W) - CHN (W)
29-06-2017 17:45
NED (W) - ESP (W)
29-06-2017 20:00
KOR (W) - BEL (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

27-06-2017 20:45
BEL (W) 0 : 1 ESP (W)
27-06-2017 18:00
NED (W) 5 : 0 ITA (W)
27-06-2017 16:00
NZL (W) 1 : 0 MAS (W)
27-06-2017 14:00
KOR (W) 2 : 1 CHN (W)
25-06-2017 20:00
SCO (W) 0 : 5 KOR (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 4 19 12
2 KOR (W) 4 -3 7
3 ITA (W) 4 -4 5
4 CHN (W) 4 -2 2
5 SCO (W) 4 -10 1

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 4 5 9
2 NZL (W) 4 3 9
3 BEL (W) 4 8 6
4 ESP (W) 4 -1 6
5 MAS (W) 4 -15 0
Malaysia notch fourth defeat with loss to New Zealand

Published on Wednesday, 28 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 48
by Aftar Singh

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia lost 1-0 to New Zealand in the Group B match of the women's World Hockey League Semi-Finals in Brussels on Tuesday.



Olivia Merry netted the only goal of the match in the fifth minute.

It was Malaysia's fourth-straight defeat and saw the team finish last in the group.

World No. 22 Malaysia will now face world No. 17 Scotland in the play-off for ninth place at the Fullon Stadium on Thursday.

The Star of Malaysia

