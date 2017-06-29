by Aftar Singh



PETALING JAYA: Malaysia lost 1-0 to New Zealand in the Group B match of the women's World Hockey League Semi-Finals in Brussels on Tuesday.





Olivia Merry netted the only goal of the match in the fifth minute.



It was Malaysia's fourth-straight defeat and saw the team finish last in the group.



World No. 22 Malaysia will now face world No. 17 Scotland in the play-off for ninth place at the Fullon Stadium on Thursday.



The Star of Malaysia