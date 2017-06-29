

Olivia Merry (right) scored her second goal of World Hockey League Semifinal tournament in New Zealand's 1-0 victory over Malaysia. GETTY IMAGES



The Black Sticks women recorded their third win at the FIH World League Semifinal in Brussels, Belgium, but it wasn't the type of win that would have pleased coach Mark Hager.





New Zealand dominated Malaysia in all aspects in their final pool match on Tuesday (Wednesday NZ Time) but were only rewarded with one goal in the shutout win, which is likely to consign them to third in Pool B and a tougher quarterfinal.



The Black Sticks will have to wait for the final two matches to learn their quarterfinal opponent.



They currently sit in second in Pool B behind Australia on goal difference. Hosts Belgium lost 1-0 to Spain, meaning a quarterfinal matchup on Thursday (Friday NZT) against Italy.



Head coach Mark Hager said it was disappointing to come away with such a low conversion rate from their efforts.



"I thought we were pretty disappointing today. Malaysia put us under pressure but we created plenty of goal shots and corners, we just weren't clinical enough," he said.



"The pool round is over now and we're looking ahead to the quarter finals which is all that counts.



"We need to get our basics right, we're not quite switched on and hence we didn't end up putting more in the back of the net today."



Olivia Merry scored for the second time at the tournament, finding the back of the cage in the fifth minute. Merry, who also scored the match-winner in New Zealand's 1-0 victory over Spain, recovered the rebound from her powerful shot at the edge of the circle and slammed the ball past Malaysia's goalkeeper.



The Kiwis, who were targeting a big win to boost their goal differential, outshot Malaysia 17-2 and controlled 75 per cent of possession in a dominating performance.



However, that did not translate into goals as they squandered two tap-in chances at the far post with the goal wide open and also went 0-for-11 on penalty corners. Brooke Neal, who scored twice on PCs in the 2-0 victory over Australia, whistled a low shot just outside the right post with the closest chance.



The Black Sticks allowed only one goal in pool play, coming in a 1-0 loss to hosts Belgium, who had also only allowed one through three matches. The Netherlands have not allowed a goal in three matches.



New Zealand, as hosts, have already qualified for the 2016-17 Hockey World League Final in Auckland from November 17-26, with seven other places available in the two Semifinal tournaments.



New Zealand 1 (Olivia Merry)

Malaysia 0



Stuff