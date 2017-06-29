Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

29-06-2017 11:00
SCO (W) - MAS (W)
29-06-2017 13:15
NZL (W) - ITA (W)
29-06-2017 15:30
AUS (W) - CHN (W)
29-06-2017 17:45
NED (W) - ESP (W)
29-06-2017 20:00
KOR (W) - BEL (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

27-06-2017 20:45
BEL (W) 0 : 1 ESP (W)
27-06-2017 18:00
NED (W) 5 : 0 ITA (W)
27-06-2017 16:00
NZL (W) 1 : 0 MAS (W)
27-06-2017 14:00
KOR (W) 2 : 1 CHN (W)
25-06-2017 20:00
SCO (W) 0 : 5 KOR (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 4 19 12
2 KOR (W) 4 -3 7
3 ITA (W) 4 -4 5
4 CHN (W) 4 -2 2
5 SCO (W) 4 -10 1

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 4 5 9
2 NZL (W) 4 3 9
3 BEL (W) 4 8 6
4 ESP (W) 4 -1 6
5 MAS (W) 4 -15 0
Kiwis eye quarters after Malaysia win

Published on Wednesday, 28 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 36
View Comments


Photo: Planet Hockey

The Vantage Black Sticks Women have switched focus to the quarter finals after defeating Malaysia 1-0 in their final pool game at the World League Semi Final in Brussels.



New Zealand dominated all facets of the match from start to finish but were let down by their finishing on attack.

The Kiwis had an incredible 33 shots at goal and 11 penalty corners but were only able to convert once against the plucky Malaysian defence.

Striker Olivia Merry scored the lone goal after breaking away on a solo run and shooting from the top of the circle, following up on an initial save by the keeper to smash home on a second attempt.

Head coach Mark Hager said it was disappointing to come away with such a low conversion rate from their efforts.

“I thought we were pretty disappointing today. Malaysia put us under pressure but we created plenty of goal shots and corners, we just weren’t clinical enough,” he said.

“The pool round is over now and we’re looking ahead to the quarter finals which is all that counts.

“We need to get our basics right, we’re not quite switched on and hence we didn’t end up putting more in the back of the net today.”

The Vantage Black Sticks finished second in Pool B, setting up a quarter final against Italy at 11:15pm on Thursday (NZT) with live coverage on SKY Sport.

VANTAGE BLACK STICKS 1: (Olivia Merry)
MALAYSIA 0
Halftime: New Zealand 1-0

The Vantage Black Sticks are set to play host to the FIH Women's World League Final, which will see the best eight teams in the world descend on Auckland from 17-26 November this year.

Hockey New Zealand Media release

