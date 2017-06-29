

Ireland U21 July - Valencia Training Panel



After a lot of thought and consideration the following players (in position order) have been selected for the Europeans panel to the end of July:





1, GK, Emma Buckley (GK)

2, GK, Clodagh Cassin (GK)

3, GK, Elizabeth Murphy (GK)

4, Def, Alex Ogilby

5, Def, Suzie Kelly

6, Def, Erin Getty

7, Def, Sarah Patton

8, Def, Alana Doyle

9, Def / Link, Hannah McLoughlin

10, Link /Def, Ruth Maguire ©

11, Link, Anna Richardson

12, Link, Emma Kernohan

13, Link / Lib, Erica Markey

14, Link / Lib, Ellen Curran

15, Link / Lib, Sara Twomey ©

16, Lib, Michelle Carey

17, Lib / Fwd, Jessica McMaster

18, Fwd, Abbie Russell

19, Fwd, Taite Doherty

20, Fwd, Tori Hastings

21, Fwd, Edel Nyland

22, Fwd, Sorcha Clarke

23, Fwd, Sarah Torrans

24, Fwd, Rachel Burns

25, Fwd, Hannah Irwin

Lib, Katie Larmour



Speaking about the squad, head coach David Passmore said “The selection for this group has been very competitive as the group of 34 athletes have generally worked really hard and this made the cut difficult. It is a very young group overall with a few players who have worked with the seniors. We are working hard to increase the positional flexibility within the group but have been hampered by injury and illness to a number of players"



U21 Women Fixtures:



Sat 8th July 3pm Ireland vs England

Sun 9th 1:30pm Ireland vs England



Both matches will take place in Queens, Belfast.



