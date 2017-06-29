Irish U21 Women's Squad Valencia Training Panel
Ireland U21 July - Valencia Training Panel
After a lot of thought and consideration the following players (in position order) have been selected for the Europeans panel to the end of July:
1, GK, Emma Buckley (GK)
2, GK, Clodagh Cassin (GK)
3, GK, Elizabeth Murphy (GK)
4, Def, Alex Ogilby
5, Def, Suzie Kelly
6, Def, Erin Getty
7, Def, Sarah Patton
8, Def, Alana Doyle
9, Def / Link, Hannah McLoughlin
10, Link /Def, Ruth Maguire ©
11, Link, Anna Richardson
12, Link, Emma Kernohan
13, Link / Lib, Erica Markey
14, Link / Lib, Ellen Curran
15, Link / Lib, Sara Twomey ©
16, Lib, Michelle Carey
17, Lib / Fwd, Jessica McMaster
18, Fwd, Abbie Russell
19, Fwd, Taite Doherty
20, Fwd, Tori Hastings
21, Fwd, Edel Nyland
22, Fwd, Sorcha Clarke
23, Fwd, Sarah Torrans
24, Fwd, Rachel Burns
25, Fwd, Hannah Irwin
Lib, Katie Larmour
Speaking about the squad, head coach David Passmore said “The selection for this group has been very competitive as the group of 34 athletes have generally worked really hard and this made the cut difficult. It is a very young group overall with a few players who have worked with the seniors. We are working hard to increase the positional flexibility within the group but have been hampered by injury and illness to a number of players"
U21 Women Fixtures:
Sat 8th July 3pm Ireland vs England
Sun 9th 1:30pm Ireland vs England
Both matches will take place in Queens, Belfast.
