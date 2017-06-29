Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

29-06-2017 11:00
SCO (W) - MAS (W)
29-06-2017 13:15
NZL (W) - ITA (W)
29-06-2017 15:30
AUS (W) - CHN (W)
29-06-2017 17:45
NED (W) - ESP (W)
29-06-2017 20:00
KOR (W) - BEL (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

27-06-2017 20:45
BEL (W) 0 : 1 ESP (W)
27-06-2017 18:00
NED (W) 5 : 0 ITA (W)
27-06-2017 16:00
NZL (W) 1 : 0 MAS (W)
27-06-2017 14:00
KOR (W) 2 : 1 CHN (W)
25-06-2017 20:00
SCO (W) 0 : 5 KOR (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 4 19 12
2 KOR (W) 4 -3 7
3 ITA (W) 4 -4 5
4 CHN (W) 4 -2 2
5 SCO (W) 4 -10 1

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 4 5 9
2 NZL (W) 4 3 9
3 BEL (W) 4 8 6
4 ESP (W) 4 -1 6
5 MAS (W) 4 -15 0
Irish U21 Women's Squad Valencia Training Panel

Published on Thursday, 29 June 2017 10:00
View Comments


Ireland U21 July - Valencia Training Panel

After a lot of thought and consideration the following players (in position order) have been selected for the Europeans panel to the end of July:



1, GK, Emma Buckley (GK)
2, GK, Clodagh Cassin (GK)
3, GK, Elizabeth Murphy (GK)
4, Def, Alex Ogilby
5, Def, Suzie Kelly
 6, Def, Erin Getty
7, Def, Sarah Patton
8, Def, Alana Doyle
9, Def / Link, Hannah McLoughlin
10, Link /Def, Ruth Maguire ©
11, Link, Anna Richardson
12, Link, Emma Kernohan
13, Link / Lib, Erica Markey
14, Link / Lib, Ellen Curran
15, Link / Lib, Sara Twomey ©
16, Lib, Michelle Carey
17, Lib / Fwd, Jessica McMaster
18, Fwd, Abbie Russell
19, Fwd, Taite Doherty
20, Fwd, Tori Hastings
21, Fwd, Edel Nyland
22, Fwd, Sorcha Clarke
23, Fwd, Sarah Torrans
24, Fwd, Rachel Burns
25, Fwd, Hannah Irwin
    Lib, Katie Larmour

Speaking about the squad, head coach David Passmore said “The selection for this group has been very competitive as the group of 34 athletes have generally worked really hard and this made the cut difficult. It is a very young group overall with a few players who have worked with the seniors. We are working hard to increase the positional flexibility within the group but have been hampered by injury and illness to a number of players"

U21 Women Fixtures:

Sat 8th July 3pm Ireland vs England
Sun 9th 1:30pm Ireland vs England

Both matches will take place in Queens, Belfast.

Irish Hockey Association media release

 

