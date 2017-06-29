Mohsin Ali







ISLAMABAD - Pakistan hockey team head coach Khawaja Junaid ironically has termed green shirts performance in Hockey World League Semi-final round more than what had been expected.





“Keeping in mind we had taken 9 to 10 fresh players, who had hardly experience of playing a dozen matches even then they did exceptionally well,” Junaid explained while talking to The Nation on Wednesday



“In 2014 world cup we failed to qualify, in 2016 Olympics we failed to qualify despite having senior players. But in 2017 we have managed to virtually qualify for the Hockey World Cup 2018 to be held in India, as we finished 7th and it was a great achievement to play in the quarterfinals, as we are guaranteed a berth. We had to finish among top 8 in the WHL, which we managed to do.”



He said that one must kept in mind that Pakistan lost to superior and much higher ranked teams and managed to beat teams who were behind Pakistan in international rankings all the Asian teams with the exception of India badly suffered and lost easily. He said India was investing heavily on the game and they had formulated a combination and their players were playing their trade for the last seven years or so and their hockey league was also helping them.



“We had never said we will win the World Hockey League semi-finals, we had set our sights on qualifying for the next year’s world cup and we had achieved that task. Yes off course we conceded too many goals to our liking but it was not because of our players played badly. It was because they failed to handle the pressure, but one thing is good enough that they realised their mistakes and short comings. They came to me and after watching videos of their matches and promised to rectify their errors and promised to come back strongly. If we look closely we did not performed badly even against world top hockey playing nation Argentina, who are Olympic champions as well as losing 3-1 in the quarterfinals is not a bad result. Yes we lost badly against India conceding 13 goals in two matches and off course it is a sign of worry but now I had planned to ensure involving my players for 20 to 25 matches before the Asia Cup to be played in Bangladesh in August. I am planning three matches against England, as many against Ireland and 3 to 4 against Scotland. The world cup is still more than 16 months away so we have time at our side before preparing team for the next year’s hockey world cup in India.”



Junaid said Pakistan Hockey Federation had provided him much more than he wanted and players were also highly cooperative and always tried to learn quickly but they are well-short of exposure and playing hockey against top hockey playing nations. “Our ten players had faced Argentina, Netherlands and Canada for the very first time. I am quite sure these boys’ will not only give tough time to these top nations but also carve out desired results as well. I can assure all that after 1-month, these players will be more than prepared to face any given opponent. One has to understand ground realities before pointing finger as we are preparing a fresh team and they need to play 25 to 50 matches before being able to challenge even Asian teams. Malaysia, China are also under reprocessing like Pakistan. They are spending huge amount on their national team and players, while on the other hand we with limited resources are trying our level best to take Pakistan hockey back to old glory days heights.”



He requested all the legends and past greats to join hands with federation for the joint cause of helping Pakistan hockey team instead of points scoring and levelling allegations against federation.



