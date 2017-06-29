



BILTHOVEN, The Netherlands – The U.S. U-19 Men’s National Team is abroad where they will embark on a 10-day training period featuring intense training sessions and matches against some of the highest competition at the junior level. In their first match together after naming the squad in February, an early goal by Stichtsche Cricket en Hockeyclub (SCHC) team resulted in a 1-0 loss for Team USA.





"Both teams played very hard. We want to thank SCHC for their hospitality,” said Rutger Wiese, Junior USMNT Head Coach. “This was a great start for this young team and we're looking forward to a great future. Today, showed how important it is to play as many international matches as possible.”



SCHC started the game with high pressure and quick ball circulation. This continued throughout the first quarter as the U-19 USMNT struggled to find an answer. In the 13th minute of play, SCHC capitalized on a field goal chance to go up 1-0.



After halftime, a better organized Team USA showed promise and great progress. Although they had a shaky start, the U-19 USMNT was able to regroup and gain momentum in the third and fourth quarters.



With four attacking penalty corners and several goal scoring opportunities, the game was more even sided. However, the early SCHC goal would overcome the score line and result in a 1-0 loss for Team USA.



The U.S. U-19 Men’s National Team will continue their European Tour with a match this morning against Belgium. For more updates about the U-19 USMNT, visit usafieldhockey.com and follow @USAFieldHockey on Twitter.



U-19 USMNT European Tour Roster:

Jaxon Bakerman (Westlake Village, Calif.), Payton Breslow (Moorpark, Calif.), Alex Curtis (London, England),Christian DeAngelis (Doylestown, Pa.), Jack Galucci (Trumbull, Conn.), Zaid Hassan (Santa Clara, Calif.), Liam Hawley (Ventura, Calif.), Colin Hennessy (Marlborough, Mass.), Wander Hommes (Westlake Village, Calif.), Graeme Jackson (Moorpark, Calif.), Amar Khokar (Valencia, Calif.), David Kristof (Darien, Conn.), Ethan LaSala (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Michael Mendoza (Monument, Colo.), Alberto Montilla (Allen, Texas), Ryan Torigian (Simi Valley, Calif.), Maxwell Walshaw (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Dean Schiller (Alexandria, Va.), Garry Singh (Corona, Calif.), Sam Zuzick (Moorpark, Calif.)



