Swiss international Andrin Rickli has moved from Racing Club de Bruxelles to Almere in the Netherlands. Rickli has been a key player with Racing for the last few seasons, competing in the Euro Hockey League in the 2013-14 season when the club reached the FINAL4 as well as last season in the KO16 in Eindhoven.





Previously, he played for Rot-Weiss Köln in 2013 where he became the German champion while, last season, he helped Racing land third place in Belgium and a return visit to the EHL.



Euro Hockey League media release