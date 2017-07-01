Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

01-07-2017 11:15
ESP (W) - ITA (W)
01-07-2017 13:30
BEL (W) - AUS (W)
01-07-2017 15:45
KOR (W) - CHN (W)
01-07-2017 18:00
NED (W) - NZL (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

29-06-2017 20:00
KOR (W) 4 : 3 BEL (W)
29-06-2017 17:45
NED (W) 2 : 0 ESP (W)
29-06-2017 15:30
AUS (W) 0 : 2 CHN (W)
29-06-2017 13:15
NZL (W) 2 : 0 ITA (W)
29-06-2017 11:00
SCO (W) 1 : 0 MAS (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 4 19 12
2 KOR (W) 4 -3 7
3 ITA (W) 4 -4 5
4 CHN (W) 4 -2 2
5 SCO (W) 4 -10 1

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 4 5 9
2 NZL (W) 4 3 9
3 BEL (W) 4 8 6
4 ESP (W) 4 -1 6
5 MAS (W) 4 -15 0
Rickli moves from Racing Bruxelles to Almere

Published on Friday, 30 June 2017
View Comments


©: Frank Uijlenbroek

Swiss international Andrin Rickli has moved from Racing Club de Bruxelles to Almere in the Netherlands. Rickli has been a key player with Racing for the last few seasons, competing in the Euro Hockey League in the 2013-14 season when the club reached the FINAL4 as well as last season in the KO16 in Eindhoven.



Previously, he played for Rot-Weiss Köln in 2013 where he became the German champion while, last season, he helped Racing land third place in Belgium and a return visit to the EHL.

Euro Hockey League media release

 

