Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

01-07-2017 11:15
ESP (W) - ITA (W)
01-07-2017 13:30
BEL (W) - AUS (W)
01-07-2017 15:45
KOR (W) - CHN (W)
01-07-2017 18:00
NED (W) - NZL (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

29-06-2017 20:00
KOR (W) 4 : 3 BEL (W)
29-06-2017 17:45
NED (W) 2 : 0 ESP (W)
29-06-2017 15:30
AUS (W) 0 : 2 CHN (W)
29-06-2017 13:15
NZL (W) 2 : 0 ITA (W)
29-06-2017 11:00
SCO (W) 1 : 0 MAS (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 4 19 12
2 KOR (W) 4 -3 7
3 ITA (W) 4 -4 5
4 CHN (W) 4 -2 2
5 SCO (W) 4 -10 1

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 4 5 9
2 NZL (W) 4 3 9
3 BEL (W) 4 8 6
4 ESP (W) 4 -1 6
5 MAS (W) 4 -15 0
Beltran and Catlin snapped up by Rotterdam

Published on Friday, 30 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 0
©: Frank Uijlenbroek

Rotterdam have signed up Albert Beltran, pictured, and Nick Catlin for the upcoming season when they will return to the Euro Hockey League.



Spanish international Beltran, 23, moves from Atlètic Terrassa and will link up with the panel following a busy summer – he is currently part of the Spain team to compete at the World League semi-final in Johannesburg in July.

Catlin, 28, moves to the club from East Grinstead who he played with last season having lined out for Holcombe the year before when they topped the English regular season table.

They are among several additions to their first team panel with youth players Nick van Trigt and Hugo Mann moving up while Sijbrand Bolhuis comes in from the second team.

Tjep Hoedemakers comes in from Oranje-Rood when Rolf Steenmetser switches from Beeston. In addition, Thijs van Dam and Jochem Bakker have extended their contracts with the club.

On the flip side, England internationals Adam Dixon and Harry Martin have returned to their national league with Beeston and Hampstead & Westminster, respectively.

Euro Hockey League media release

