Great Britain Hockey are delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Revington as GB Development Programme Head Coach.





Paul is a hugely experienced senior international coach, and will bring a significant depth of experience as he leads the GB Development Programme and supports the senior England and Great Britain women’s programme as they seek repeated medal winning performance on the world stage.



With that split role, Paul will be driving a step change in performance and player development in the sub-senior group. His role will maximise the potential of future world-leading players and help underpin consistent and systemic medal-winning performance at senior level.



The 43-year-old South African has a hugely impressive CV, having been head coach of Ireland, Malaysia and South Africa’s senior teams in a 16-year international coaching career.



He oversaw significant progression in the world rankings of all three of those nations, and has also held assistant coaching positions with Spain’s senior men’s team, as well as the Delhi Waveriders in the Hockey India League. As the FIH All Star Coach of 2011, his reputation in the game is of the highest order.



Performance Director Ed Barney said: “First of all, after a hugely competitive recruitment process, I am delighted to welcome Paul on board. We are very much looking forward to adding his expertise to our coaching group. His role is an extremely important one, and with a strategic emphasis on a progressing the GB Development Programme in the Tokyo cycle, I have no doubt that Paul will bring a wealth of knowledge, expertise and impact to our programmes.



"Paul’s experience at international level of developing players and maximising their potential were key factors in us bringing him on board, and I look forward to his hard work bearing fruit in both the medium and long term.”



Paul added: “It is indeed an honour and a privilege to become a member of the England and Great Britain Hockey team and organisation, one which I have admired and been inspired by ever since starting my own involvement in hockey between 1986 and 1988. It is extremely exciting for me to enter at the start of the Tokyo 2020 cycle in a position to add value to England and Great Britain Hockey as they aim to make a significant step-change in the development of players in the GB Development Programme.



"The women’s teams have brought considerable success and pride to the entire public over the past years and I enter into the role with immense determination and drive to search for areas of continual improvement within the environment. I look forward to playing my role in helping to enhance the collective ‘winning after winning’ culture within the current GB and England Squad.”



Paul will be responsible for planning, implementing and having a transformational impact on player development within the GB Development Programme, and leading England under 21 activity. As part of Paul’s role, he will also spend approximately two days per week supporting delivery of the England and Great Britain senior programme, and, support the senior women’s programme at major international tournaments such as World Cup and Olympic Games.



To that end, Paul will be part of our group for July’s Hockey World League Semi Final in Johannesburg, and the EuroHockey Championships in Holland in August.



Paul will be relocating to England with his wife and two children.



