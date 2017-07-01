Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Next Matches (GMT+2)

01-07-2017 11:15
ESP (W) - ITA (W)
01-07-2017 13:30
BEL (W) - AUS (W)
01-07-2017 15:45
KOR (W) - CHN (W)
01-07-2017 18:00
NED (W) - NZL (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels Results

29-06-2017 20:00
KOR (W) 4 : 3 BEL (W)
29-06-2017 17:45
NED (W) 2 : 0 ESP (W)
29-06-2017 15:30
AUS (W) 0 : 2 CHN (W)
29-06-2017 13:15
NZL (W) 2 : 0 ITA (W)
29-06-2017 11:00
SCO (W) 1 : 0 MAS (W)

Women's HWL R3 Brussels

Pool A (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 NED (W) 4 19 12
2 KOR (W) 4 -3 7
3 ITA (W) 4 -4 5
4 CHN (W) 4 -2 2
5 SCO (W) 4 -10 1

Pool B (W)

Team
 Played GD Points
1 AUS (W) 4 5 9
2 NZL (W) 4 3 9
3 BEL (W) 4 8 6
4 ESP (W) 4 -1 6
5 MAS (W) 4 -15 0
Hockey girls finish last

Published on Friday, 30 June 2017 10:00 | Hits: 0
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia have ended up as wooden spoonists in the Women’s World Hockey League Semi-Finals after losing 1-0 to Scotland in the ninth-placing playoff at the Fullon Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.



The national team were hoping to claim at least one win in the tournament but a seventh-minute penalty corner goal by Sarah Robertson put paid to their hopes.

This is world No. 22 Malaysia’s first appearance in the World Hockey League Semi-Finals.

Coach K. Dharmaraj had set them a target of winning at least one group match, but they lost to Australia, Spain, Belgium and New Zealand.

The Star of Malaysia

