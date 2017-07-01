KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia have ended up as wooden spoonists in the Women’s World Hockey League Semi-Finals after losing 1-0 to Scotland in the ninth-placing playoff at the Fullon Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.





The national team were hoping to claim at least one win in the tournament but a seventh-minute penalty corner goal by Sarah Robertson put paid to their hopes.



This is world No. 22 Malaysia’s first appearance in the World Hockey League Semi-Finals.



Coach K. Dharmaraj had set them a target of winning at least one group match, but they lost to Australia, Spain, Belgium and New Zealand.



The Star of Malaysia